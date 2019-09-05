Put down your matte lipsticks - the latest lip trend is all about a high shine, high impact polish

Maybe it’s the Love Island effect, or maybe it’s an extension of the glass skin trend and the way the 'gram has made us all yearn for glow. Whatever the reason, shine is most definitely in for 2019, and it’s paved the way for a comeback we’ve been hoping for ever since we closed the sticky lid on our nineties makeup must-have: lip gloss.

Yes, the high shine, high gloss lip look is back - but you’ll be pleased to know the beauty industry has moved things swiftly on since the days of copying Cher Horowitz’s signature style. Sticky, icky formulas are a thing of the past, making way for minimal yet high impact textures, that care for your pout while delivering on chic, sophisticated colour.

Moving matte lips out of the spotlight and leading the way to glossier times is Illamasqua , the Brit beauty brand that puts the art into makeup artistry and sets the bar for high-performing products with long-wear stamina. The latest launch, Loaded Lip Polish , £19, takes everything we loved about our lip gloss as a teen and improves it to give it a 2019 twist. Here’s why this blast from the past is here to stay…

Think slick, not sticky

If just the thought of wearing gloss makes you want to clip your hair back to avoid that dreaded moment of contact in a breeze, fret not - the clue is in the name. The Loaded Lip Polish has a super smooth, gel formula, which feels luxurious rather than tacky. Forget those gloopy products of the nineties; the juicy texture feels soft and smooth while creating a reflective, high-shine finish, and won’t be going anywhere thanks to its impressive staying power.