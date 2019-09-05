Put down your matte lipsticks - the latest lip trend is all about a high shine, high impact polish

Judy Johnson 5 September 2019
illa-main-1

Yes, lip gloss is making a comeback, but not as you know it. Here’s why Illamasqua is leading the way for the future of all things gloss

Maybe it’s the Love Island effect, or maybe it’s an extension of the glass skin trend  and the way the 'gram has made us all yearn for glow. Whatever the reason, shine is most definitely in for 2019, and it’s paved the way for a comeback we’ve been hoping for ever since we closed the sticky lid on our nineties makeup must-have: lip gloss.

Yes, the high shine, high gloss lip look is back - but you’ll be pleased to know the beauty  industry has moved things swiftly on since the days of copying Cher Horowitz’s signature style. Sticky, icky formulas are a thing of the past, making way for minimal yet high impact textures, that care for your pout while delivering on chic, sophisticated colour.

Moving matte lips  out of the spotlight and leading the way to glossier times is Illamasqua , the Brit beauty brand that puts the art into makeup artistry and sets the bar for high-performing products with long-wear stamina. The latest launch, Loaded Lip Polish , £19, takes everything we loved about our lip gloss as a teen and improves it to give it a 2019 twist. Here’s why this blast from the past is here to stay…

Think slick, not sticky

If just the thought of wearing gloss makes you want to clip your hair back to avoid that dreaded moment of contact in a breeze, fret not - the clue is in the name. The Loaded Lip Polish  has a super smooth, gel formula, which feels luxurious rather than tacky. Forget those gloopy products of the nineties; the juicy texture feels soft and smooth while creating a reflective, high-shine finish, and won’t be going anywhere thanks to its impressive staying power.

One thing’s clear - it’s all about colour

Clear gloss on its own can stay where it belongs - in our fond makeup  memories along with clear mascara and blue eyeshadow. Now, its place is as a mixer for when you want to tone down your shade of choice, which, when it comes to Illamasqua’s innovative new lip hero you’re certainly spoilt for. Available in a whopping 14 shades, Loaded Lip Polish  is designed to suit any skin tone and any makeup style, ranging from hot pinks and peachy nudes to rich chocolate and berry reds.

Fans of the brand will know it doesn’t mess around when it comes to pigment, and this launch is no exception, which is why the clear Glaze  will come in handy if you’re after something a little more subtle; simply mix with any of the shades to take things down a notch.

It’s lip care and colour in one

The tricky thing with lip gloss is that while it can feel soft and soothing, it’s not necessarily doing anything other than sitting on top of our dry, chapped lips. The super nourishing vegan formula of Loaded Lip Polish brings all the benefits of a balm in addition to bold and brilliant colour. Enriched with moisturising sweet almond oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E to condition your lips while you wear it, the powerful product gives high colour payoff and skincare perks in one.

Loaded Lip Polish , £19, is available from September

Written in partnership with Illamasqua


