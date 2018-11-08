Indeed Labs’ new secret weapons for tackling sallow, red and dull skin

When a brand tells us that they’re giving a classic product a new twist, it’s usually no more than just a change of packaging. Not exactly headline-making news. However, it’s a totally different scenario when they tell us they’re souping up its formula to give it even more skincare benefits. Case in point, Indeed Labs and their new range of Nanoblur Colour Correctors.

A range of skincare/makeup hybrids, the new additions provide the much-loved blurring effects of the original Nanoblur, with a healthy dose of colour-neutralising pigments thrown into the mix, and high quality targeted actives to help treat the concerns too. It’s this last point that gives them a distinct point of difference to other similar products on the market. While most colour correctors are designed to sit on the surface and give the illusion of more even skin tone in the short-term, these work below the skin’s surface, courtesy of antioxidant-rich nigella sativa oil, to help in the long-term too.

There are three in the range, each developed to counteract its opposite shade on the colour wheel.

If you’re looking to disguise redness, choose Nanoblur Colour Corrector in green .

If you’re looking to address dullness or unevenness, pick Nanoblur Colour Corrector in yellow .

Or, if you’re looking to brighten and illuminate sallow skin, go with purple .