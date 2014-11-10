Indulge in La Perla J’aime Gold, now in exclusive gold-dipped bottle

10 November 2014
gtg-daily-crush-la-peria-listing

Get your hands on this opulent, limited-edition gold block bottle, created for La Perla J’aime Gold…

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Unseal its love letter packaging and reveal La Perla’s lavish fragrance, J’aime Gold. Its beautiful bottle has been carefully dipped in metallic gold lacquer, creating the ultimate ode to the element’s timeless elegance, and a special keepsake that will make a pretty addition to your dressing table.

Encased in its limited-edition collector’s bottle, this scent is a both sweet and refreshing. The fragrance opens with fresh bergamot, litchi and black pepper before you come across the heart of its gorgeous aroma: Egyptian Jasmine blended with delicate water flowers and mixed with the sharp note of raspberry.

To finish it off, warm base notes of caramel, musk and patchouli have been infused with golden amber to create a fragrance that is pleasantly floral but also luxuriously chypre.


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell
The best ways to recover after intense exercise
The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave
3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More