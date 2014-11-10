Indulge in La Perla J’aime Gold, now in exclusive gold-dipped bottle

Unseal its love letter packaging and reveal La Perla’s lavish fragrance, J’aime Gold. Its beautiful bottle has been carefully dipped in metallic gold lacquer, creating the ultimate ode to the element’s timeless elegance, and a special keepsake that will make a pretty addition to your dressing table.

Encased in its limited-edition collector’s bottle, this scent is a both sweet and refreshing. The fragrance opens with fresh bergamot, litchi and black pepper before you come across the heart of its gorgeous aroma: Egyptian Jasmine blended with delicate water flowers and mixed with the sharp note of raspberry.

To finish it off, warm base notes of caramel, musk and patchouli have been infused with golden amber to create a fragrance that is pleasantly floral but also luxuriously chypre.