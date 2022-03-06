Inside Job: Ruby Hammer MBE

International makeup artist, brand creator, beauty expert and the recipient of an MBE, there’s very little that Ruby Hammer hasn’t achieved during her inspiring career.
Having worked both in front of and behind the camera and with a wealth of stunning editorial, shoots and campaigns under her belt, Ruby’s experience and knowledge of the business has seen her cultivate a career during which she’s seen every trend, look and inspiration imaginable. So how does she keep ahead of the beauty curve, stay inspired and ensure she’s always one step ahead of the game? We caught up with her to ask about her journey so far, her top career advice for anyone wanting to do what she does and how she’s overcome her biggest challenges - from starting a new company to the pressure of owning a business that bears your own name.
GTG: Could you describe for us what your job entails? What does a typical day look like for you?
RH: My job entails fulfilling a brief given by a client using my skills and abilities. These could be creative or commercial to deliver the best result. No one day is typical - shoot days are different to days when I consult or appear in front of the camera myself or when I attend launches for new products.
GTG: What inspires you?
RH: Films, books, magazines, other makeup artists, people I meet, places I travel to, brainstorming with others...everything and everyone inspires me.
GTG: What’s the most challenging project you have worked on?
RH: The Ruby & Millie brand as it incorporated so many expectations that needed fulfilling. From creating the products themselves to making sure they were marketed well and PR’d well to making sure it was commercially profitable for ourselves and boosted our partners without selling out on our own standards and goals. Living with something that bears your name brings a lot of pressure if you care.
GTG: What motivates you?
RH: My own standards and my own sense of integrity. I love what I do, every day - that is what keeps me going on.
GTG: How do you organise yourself?
RH: I do what needs doing first: there is a degree of juggling involved and you just try to keep it all in the air and remain focused. I write a lot of lists which helps. I wish I could have a full time PA, but no one can do your job - you need to do that yourself.
GTG: What advice would you give to anyone wanting to do what you do?
RH: You must have a love and passion for what you do and love the actual doing, (not what you think the reward will be that it brings). It helps to be a team player and have good listening skills. As a makeup artist, you must have a confidence with colour, be as up-to-date as possible with products and practice good hygiene while you’re working. Diva tactics don't work, it’s important to do your best on every job.
