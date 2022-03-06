Inside Job: Ruby Hammer MBE

International makeup artist, brand creator, beauty expert and the recipient of an MBE, there’s very little that Ruby Hammer hasn’t achieved during her inspiring career.

Having worked both in front of and behind the camera and with a wealth of stunning editorial, shoots and campaigns under her belt, Ruby’s experience and knowledge of the business has seen her cultivate a career during which she’s seen every trend, look and inspiration imaginable. So how does she keep ahead of the beauty curve, stay inspired and ensure she’s always one step ahead of the game? We caught up with her to ask about her journey so far, her top career advice for anyone wanting to do what she does and how she’s overcome her biggest challenges - from starting a new company to the pressure of owning a business that bears your own name.

GTG: Could you describe for us what your job entails? What does a typical day look like for you?

RH: My job entails fulfilling a brief given by a client using my skills and abilities. These could be creative or commercial to deliver the best result. No one day is typical - shoot days are different to days when I consult or appear in front of the camera myself or when I attend launches for new products.

GTG: What inspires you?

RH: Films, books, magazines, other makeup artists, people I meet, places I travel to, brainstorming with others...everything and everyone inspires me.