Inspirational women on the advice they would give to their 20 year old self

4 / 7

Joanna McGarry - Associate Editor (Beauty) at Stylist Magazine

Dear twenty-year old me,

"You’re finally becoming yourself. But you don’t know yet, caught between the mouthy teenager you once were and the headstrong, curious thirty-one year old you will one day be.

"You’re scratching around, trying to find a way out of your hometown, anxious to figure out your place in the world. It’s ok. You’re already halfway there. Before long, you’ll be thrust into the arms of people who you’d never have crossed paths with otherwise. Be open to new friendships, for it’s these that will endure when other relationships crumble.

"Don’t hide your body under swathes of fabric. It’s as beautiful as it’ll likely ever be, not that anyone would know, under your skate jeans and hoodie. Get your roots done a little more often: it’ll mean you can stay platinum for longer. And your hair won’t break off. Much. Back up your little gold iPod. Be nice to your sister. Take more photos. On a camera. Develop said photos onto film. Wear sunscreen every day. Dream bigger.”