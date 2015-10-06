Introducing The Cult Collection…

7 / 8

NUDE Skincare Progenius Rescue Oil

On the subject of getting a glow, adding a few drops of facial oil to your skincare routine each day can make all the difference in terms of radiance and looking well rested. One of the many joys of massaging in with a high quality oil is the instant payoff in terms of luminosity and healthy looking skin, even if you’re sleep deprived, under the weather or going through a rough patch (literally or figuratively). Rescue Oil will indeed help you save face in this way, but its benefits go far deeper. It boasts a unique bakuchiol extract, which acts as a natural retinol to repair, smooth and brighten the skin, while its rich antioxidant profile help to combat the ravages of time and the environment. Exfoliating rose hip and clarifying rosemary help to purify and refine the skin’s texture, and if you’re concerned about grease or shine, don’t be, as this is the most sheer, lightweight facial oil we’ve ever dabbled in. There’s never been a better opportunity to give an oil a go if you’re hesitant.

