Introducing the House of ELEMIS...

Chances are you’re familiar with top-notch British brand ELEMIS - perhaps you’ve received some beauty booty on a British Airways flight, had a treatment at an airport lounge in London or New York or are simply a devotee of the cult Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (most beauty editors are). ELEMIS has been leading the pack in terms of homegrown, holistic and hands-on skincare for over 25 years, and in 2015, the brand is revolutionising its reach even further, with the re-launching of its flagship spa and unveiling of the House of ELEMIS. We’ve known that the ELEMIS team has been busy squirreling away on a project in Mayfair for quite some time now, and last week the fruits of their labour were revealed…

The House of ELEMIS is a townhouse tucked away in the heart of Mayfair, but the calm, spacious and light-filled space make it feel more cloud 9 than central London (during my treatment all I could hear was my ‘tailored soundtrack’- no hustle and bustle to speak of). Expertly redesigned to closely reflect the ELEMIS philosophy of offering the utmost that science and nature bestow, you’ll be cosseted away among natural tones and textures, artisanal glass, intricate ceramics and inventive lighting. Be sure to check out the clever floral light reflections on the ceilings, and you can’t miss Valeria Nascimento's fragile but beautiful porcelain flowers scattered throughout the House. Each space is crafted to create an atmosphere that matches your needs- the fresh new Speed Spa looks like a sharp, chic first class lounge, while the expansive Penthouse practically begs you to hunker down for the day/ week. The emphasis is firmly on creating a hub of couture beauty and shaping time, space and treatments offered around you, as co-founder and creator of ELEMIS Therapies Noella Gabriel told us:

“The menu has been designed to make sure every treatment is action-packed in the most relaxing way. It’s all about the flow. The treatments really respect the idea that you’re giving your time. And we will always give back.”

Give back they do- after my Poultice Powered Muscle Release massage I felt lean, limber and loose as a goose. Despite being ‘on menu’, my therapist found out as much about me as possible before we began, to ensure that the treatment ticked my boxes. Lighting, music and even the ingenious Amber and Quartz Crystal Bed was moulded around me, quite literally in the case of the latter. This ethos is condensed when you’re flying by The Speed Spa, and amplified should you book out The Penthouse. Housing two private treatment rooms, state-of-the-art design and truly superior service, the rooftop relaxation hideaway has already received bookings from prestigious international clients, and a dedicated entrance makes it easy to slip in and out discreetly. On booking, a spa concierge will be at your service to take care of everything from taxis to dinner reservations to theatre tickets and hair appointments. Anything that can be done to make your life easier and help you to fully immerse yourself in the experience, the ELEMIS team will likely already have taken care of it. Short of your tax return or taking the bins out, they’re on it.