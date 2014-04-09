Introducing the Makeup Revolution

While we love a good excuse to splash out, us Glossies will always have a place for the high street firmly in our hearts. Which is why we were thrilled to hear about Makeup Revolution, a new groundbreaking budget cosmetics brand.

With over a staggering 280 makeup items, everybody is guaranteed to find something in this new, affordable range. Makeup Revolution boasts the latest beauty trends in makeup palettes created for every skin tone, new ‘complexion perfector’ technology, advanced liquid colours, gilded eye foils and a range of high quality lip assortments.

The collection is packed with stunning colours – lipsticks range from the perfect red to a dreamy sky blue – and there are also some pretty good dupes (their Iconic 3 Redemption palette, £4, is a dead ringer for the Naked palette).

The best part? Every piece from the brand is priced between £1 - £12, meaning we don’t have to break the bank to keep up with the latest looks. Our new makeup saviour.

Makeup Revolution is available at www.revolutionbeauty.com