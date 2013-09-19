IOMA Flash Youth Eye Contour Concentrate launches

To accompany IOMA’s bestselling Generous Eye Contour Cream, the brand is set to release a new eye multitasker to tackle not only the entire eye contour area but to focus on neglected upper eyelids too. GTG attended the launch to find out more about the product and to hear about the research behind it from IOMA Founder and CEO, Jean Michel Karam.

Here at GTG HQ, we often see a wide range of new eye products all claiming to tackle the signs of ageing for under our eyes. However it’s quite unusual that we see one that offers a much-needed lift for our lagging lids which, considering the amount of tugging, pulling, lining and rubbing we subject them to on a daily basis, is probably long overdue. According to dermatologist Dr Nadine Pomarède, “The upper eyelid is often neglected by skincare treatments, yet its ageing (both in terms of the skin and its sagging) is in fact an important area to focus on in order to preserve youthful eyes.”

So how does this latest product work? Using a combination of highly concentrated ingredients, it poses a quadruple threat in the anti-ageing stakes. It moisturises, regenerates, drains and lifts the eye area courtesy of its cocktail of omega 6 and 3 fatty acids, caffeine and other eye brighteners all aimed at smoothing and refreshing the whole eye area. Designed to be applied day and night before a moisturiser, Audrey Loussert, Manager of International Training for IOMA recommends the following application technique:

“Apply your Eye Contour by starting first with the interior corner of the upper eyelids and ending with the interior corner of the lower eyelids. Repeat three times.” Regarding the correct movement: “Gently glide your fingers along the under-eye area by using back and forth motions towards the outer corner of the eye. Repeat three times.”

To find out whether IOMA Flash Youth or IOMA Generous is the one for you, IOMA have also just introduced a new Eye Contour Diagnostic using any of their skin measuring devices where fine lines, dark circles, under-eye bags and eyelids are all evaluated on a scale of 1 to 15. Afterwards, each person receives a detailed analysis, customized prescription and tailored application technique to ensure that you get your money’s worth from the product – which at £91, makes the investment a little easier to digest and adds a bespoke element to your beauty routine with some fascinating technological know-how.

IOMA Flash Youth Eye Contour Concentrate will be available from the 1st of October at Harrods .