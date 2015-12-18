Is ‘Brow-tox’ the new Botox? How your eyebrows can make you look 10 years younger

If you love beauty treatments, but loathe needles, we have some great news for you: the answer to looking younger than your years could be less painful and more affordable than you think. Forget Botox; the era of ‘Brow-tox’ is now upon us.

“Having a perfectly shaped, tinted, groomed brow is the best anti-ageing tip I can give anyone,” says brow expert Shavata Singh . “I see many women who are considering Botox, but have never paid enough attention to the state of their brows. Once their brows are transformed, they almost always re-think the need for extra work – I call it ‘Brow-Tox!’ It is also far more cost-efficient.”

While big and bold is still as huge as ever, the emphasis is noticeably moving away from statement for statement’s sake to clever shaping instead: a more bespoke approach to lift, enhance and define in a subtle but effective way. More distinct than a Delevingne brow, less scary than a Scouser’s, this anti-ageing technique is far from one-size-fits-all. Here are the ‘Brow-tox’ basics you need to know when it comes to shaping your eyebrows like a pro.

The groom ‘n’ rule eyebrow shaping rulebook

Booking in for an eyebrow threading appointment is in our opinion, the best way to create the most expertly framed of foundations in the long-term. “Opt for defined arches, it will create a gentle lifting effect,” recommends Shavata; plus, unlike Botox, maintenance is a whole lot easier too. Not only can it be done within the confines of your own home, but there’s also zero downtime - provided that is, that you follow these Shavata-approved eyebrow shaping tips:

1. “Tweeze your brows after a hot bath or shower and always in natural light.” Much like shopping for the right foundation, fuzzy yellow bathroom spotlights are certain to ensure your results are anything but clear cut.

2. “Tend to your brows on a daily basis. While the hairs are short, it is easier to tell which should stay and which need to go. Plus, it’s a lot easier to tweeze one or two stray hairs every day and maintain the correct shape, than doing it once a week. I like to do this daily sitting in front of a large mirror and using a magnified hand-held mirror. This gives you an overall realistic view and the hand mirror helps with the detail - move from mirror to mirror to get both perspectives.”

3. “Just take a few hairs at a time from each side – it’s much easier than doing one and then trying to copy it on the other side. Remember that you should tweeze your hair to maintain your shape, not create it, and only ever pluck below your arch.”

4. “Don’t try and make brows identical. You will end up plucking them to nothing. I always say brows are ‘sisters, not twins.’” Keep squabbles to a minimum - this is a sibling rivalry-free zone.

5. “Don’t over-pluck. Hairs don’t always grow back and you can run the risk of permanently losing your most flattering shape.” This is worthy of particular note should your brows be thinning with age. Shavata cautions, “If you have thinning brows, don’t pluck, leave it to the professionals as the hairs may not grow back.”

On the odd occasion though, where you may have gotten a little overzealous with your tweezers, all is not lost. “If you feel like you have over-plucked your eyebrows, stop tweezing immediately and let them grow out,” advises Shavata. “The cycle of hair growth is around 8-13 weeks so it’s best to be patient and wait for them to grow back. Then, I strongly advise seeing a professional who will analyse your features to find the perfect most flattering shape for you. In the meantime, get your eyebrows professionally tinted as it will make brows appear naturally thicker and fuller.”

She adds, "We recently launched the Shavata Brow Strengthener , £15, made with 100% organic cold pressed castor oil. Castor oil is rich in omega 9 fatty acids and is known to nourish both the hair and its follicles, so the hair will grow back thicker and longer in as little as 3 weeks."

How to fake it till you make it: the eyebrow makeup tool kit

The best tweezers

Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezers , £12.50, Shavata Precision Tweezers , £20.50, and Bobbi Brown Tweezers , £25 are our top picks for capturing even the shortest of hairs.