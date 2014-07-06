Is it a liquid? Is it a pencil? This eyeliner has the best of both

From the runway to the red carpet, Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in the world, and thanks to her genius product range you’re now one step closer to having Charlotte at your very own dressing table. Her makeup innovations make achieving killer day and nighttime looks a cinch, and her Rock ‘N’ Kohl eyeliners have been firm favourite of ours since they launched. In her usual trailblazing way, Tilbury wasn’t content with leaving it at that; she recently unveiled new Rock ‘N’ Kohl shades, and as expected, they’re smoking.

The four new hues are all ‘in between’ shades - they’re intense without being harsh and create big, beautiful eyes that stand out in the most sophisticated way possible. Veruschka Mink, Elizabeth Violet and Marlene Midnight are all inspired by their namesake starlet icons (‘eyecons’ if you will), while the Eye Cheat pencil is nude toned and designed to line the upper and lower waterline to enhance the eyes.

Not only will your eyes “pop” so to speak, but the pencils will also nourish and hydrate the delicate eye area, thanks to their collagen boosting crushed pearl powder formulation. Did I mention that they last for at least 14 hours? Oh, and they’re waterproof. All rock chick pre-requisites.

Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil , £19