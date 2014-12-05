Is this the perfect festive red lip?

There’s nothing more merry in makeup land than a bright, fatigue erasing red. If you’re partial to a swipe of scarlet, go flamboyante this winter. Fresh from Chanel’s Plumes Précieuses Christmas 2014 collection, this new shade of Rouge Allure Velvet is rich yet featherlight and lasts FAR longer than you think it might upon application; texture wise it’s weightless, from a colour point of view it packs a punch (a classic telephone box red). A bullet of this will make yuletide parties a breeze- it stays put without cracking or bleeding, makes teeth and eyes look megawatt bright and takes under a minute to apply with a steady hand. Whether you’ve got a hangover or are en route to one, La Flamboyante is here to catch your fall. You’ll look remarkably seductive and put together, even if you’re flagging or running on espresso ( here’s how not to let it come to that ).

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Flamboyante, £26, buy online