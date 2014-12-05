Is this the perfect festive red lip?

Anna Hunter 5 December 2014
gtg-chanel-lipstick-daily-gloss-main

It’s matte yet luminous and will last the distance through a canapé marathon. Introducing the most rocking red of the season

There’s nothing more merry in makeup land than a bright, fatigue erasing red. If you’re partial to a swipe of scarlet, go flamboyante this winter. Fresh from Chanel’s Plumes Précieuses Christmas 2014 collection, this new shade of Rouge Allure Velvet is rich yet featherlight and lasts FAR longer than you think it might upon application; texture wise it’s weightless, from a colour point of view it packs a punch (a classic telephone box red). A bullet of this will make yuletide parties a breeze- it stays put without cracking or bleeding, makes teeth and eyes look megawatt bright and takes under a minute to apply with a steady hand. Whether you’ve got a hangover or are en route to one, La Flamboyante is here to catch your fall. You’ll look remarkably seductive and put together, even if you’re flagging or running on espresso ( here’s how not to let it come to that ).

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Flamboyante, £26,  buy online 


You may also like

Eggs freezing: Jennifer Aniston says she wishes she'd done it. A doctor talks us through her own experience

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Can microneedling patches make you look more fresh faced?

Bacne and buttne treatments: 8 steps skin doctors take to manage body breakouts


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Makeup

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Health

Eggs freezing: Jennifer Aniston says she wishes she'd done it. A doctor talks us through her own experience

Anna Hunter
Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Makeup

Video: MUA Bryony Blake takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Explore More