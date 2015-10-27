Is the new Urban Decay Vice 4 the brand's best eyeshadow palette yet?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 October 2015
urban-decay-vice

Known for producing some of the most in-demand eyeshadow palettes in recent memory, how does the brand’s latest addition measure up? We put it to the test

When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, fewer brands do them better than Urban Decay in terms of pigment, variety and versatility. So imagine our excitement when Vice 4 arrived at GTG HQ last night - the latest addition to the brand’s celebrated eye makeup line.

Inspired by the dimensional hues of an oil slick, the palette comprises of 20 new never-before-seen jewel-toned shades covering a vast range of finishes from mattes to metallics to micro-glitters. From the striking emerald green ‘Grasshopper’ to the gritty bronze ‘Crowbar,’ there really is something for everyone. Containing a double-sided brush (a fluffier end for all over colour and a shorter one for more targeted application) and a huge mirror - it seemingly has all the tools you need for stepping outside your eyeshadow comfort zone. So how did it measure up?

MORE GLOSS: How does foundation matching on the high street match up?

The colour payoff was brilliant, but the formula was also noticeably blendable too, so building and layering up the shades to our preferred level of intensity to create smokey eyes of any strength was extremely easy to do. The shadows applied smoothly with zero drag, the sparkle stayed put and it refused to stubbornly and obviously sit in any fine lines and light wrinkles. For extra longevity though, we'd recommend using it in conjunction with the brand's Eyeshadow Primer Potion , £16, to keep late night panda eyes to a minimum.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss Report - eye makeup removers tried and tested

While Naked might be a better choice for working hours, we would certainly recommend Vice 4 as the ideal choice for an evening switch up - an effective way to take eyes from day to night which can easily be popped into your tote without any worry that it’ll shatter to pieces thanks to its coordinating zipped broken web designed bag. Oh, did we mention that it comes in its own bag too? The news just seems to get better and better...

The limited edition Vice 4 is set to launch in November and will be available to buy online from  www.urbandecay.co.uk , RRP £43.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More