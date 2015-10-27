Is the new Urban Decay Vice 4 the brand's best eyeshadow palette yet?

When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, fewer brands do them better than Urban Decay in terms of pigment, variety and versatility. So imagine our excitement when Vice 4 arrived at GTG HQ last night - the latest addition to the brand’s celebrated eye makeup line.

Inspired by the dimensional hues of an oil slick, the palette comprises of 20 new never-before-seen jewel-toned shades covering a vast range of finishes from mattes to metallics to micro-glitters. From the striking emerald green ‘Grasshopper’ to the gritty bronze ‘Crowbar,’ there really is something for everyone. Containing a double-sided brush (a fluffier end for all over colour and a shorter one for more targeted application) and a huge mirror - it seemingly has all the tools you need for stepping outside your eyeshadow comfort zone. So how did it measure up?

MORE GLOSS: How does foundation matching on the high street match up?

The colour payoff was brilliant, but the formula was also noticeably blendable too, so building and layering up the shades to our preferred level of intensity to create smokey eyes of any strength was extremely easy to do. The shadows applied smoothly with zero drag, the sparkle stayed put and it refused to stubbornly and obviously sit in any fine lines and light wrinkles. For extra longevity though, we'd recommend using it in conjunction with the brand's Eyeshadow Primer Potion , £16, to keep late night panda eyes to a minimum.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss Report - eye makeup removers tried and tested

While Naked might be a better choice for working hours, we would certainly recommend Vice 4 as the ideal choice for an evening switch up - an effective way to take eyes from day to night which can easily be popped into your tote without any worry that it’ll shatter to pieces thanks to its coordinating zipped broken web designed bag. Oh, did we mention that it comes in its own bag too? The news just seems to get better and better...

The limited edition Vice 4 is set to launch in November and will be available to buy online from www.urbandecay.co.uk , RRP £43.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .