**THIS GIVEAWAY IS NOW CLOSED ** HURRY! Join Drag Race UK's Crystal & Murad for a skin brightening masterclass

27 May 2021
murad-masterclass-1

Get a Murad Vita-C goodie bag worth £80 when you sign up for our exclusive online event. Spaces are limited, sign up now! ** THIS EVENT IS NOW CLOSED **

This is a facial like no other. Join Get The Gloss, Murad and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Crystal as we take the day off in style and discover the glow-giving powers of vitamin C.

At this interactive 'get-unready-with-me' workshop, powered by a brilliant Murad Vita-C goodie bag, you’ll learn how to use the new Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, which smooths skin as effectively as a microdermabrasion facial – in just one use.

We’ll also be delving into the world of vitamin C skincare with Murad’s International Education Director Tracey Wilmot and learning how to incorporate this powerful brightening antioxidant into our routine.

As part of your ticket price, you’ll receive this incredible Murad Vita-C skincare kit, worth £80

* Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial Full Size, 80ml

* Essential-C Day Moisturiser Deluxe Sample Size, 10ml

* Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum Foil Size

* Vita-C Eyes Dark Circles Corrector Foil Size

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 8th June 6pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom Link

Tickets: £30 with goodie bag, £6 general admission.

Sign up via Eventbrite here 


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More