THIS GIVEAWAY IS NOW CLOSED ** HURRY! Join Drag Race UK's Crystal & Murad for a skin brightening masterclass

This is a facial like no other. Join Get The Gloss, Murad and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Crystal as we take the day off in style and discover the glow-giving powers of vitamin C.

At this interactive 'get-unready-with-me' workshop, powered by a brilliant Murad Vita-C goodie bag, you’ll learn how to use the new Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, which smooths skin as effectively as a microdermabrasion facial – in just one use.

We’ll also be delving into the world of vitamin C skincare with Murad’s International Education Director Tracey Wilmot and learning how to incorporate this powerful brightening antioxidant into our routine.

As part of your ticket price, you’ll receive this incredible Murad Vita-C skincare kit, worth £80

* Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial Full Size, 80ml

* Essential-C Day Moisturiser Deluxe Sample Size, 10ml

* Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum Foil Size

* Vita-C Eyes Dark Circles Corrector Foil Size

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 8th June 6pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom Link

Tickets: £30 with goodie bag, £6 general admission.

Sign up via Eventbrite here