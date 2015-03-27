Join us for a soirée to celebrate the 'Muses of Chanel' on 16th April

As far as fashion and beauty houses go, it doesn’t get more iconic than Chanel. Coco is probably the most distinguished, influential designer ever to have lived, famed for liberating women from the corset, for cutting elegant, understated clothes (own a bateau top?) and of course for dressing Marilyn Monroe for bed in the illustrious Chanel No.5.

Gabrielle Chanel’s chic, refined aesthetic has stood the test of time, and the brand’s muses are as stylish and captivating as its scents and sartorial creations. With Karl Lagerfeld now at the helm, today’s Chanel woman is as cultured as Lady Amanda Harlech, as sweet as Keira Knightley, as achingly cool as Diane Kruger and as naturally vivacious as Gisele. As inspiring today as Coco’s inner circle was to her last century, the Chanel look (healthy sun tan, ‘real’ looking skin and an immaculate eye and lip) is epitomised by ‘The Essentiels de Chanel’ products and the strong women that showcase them.

The strong women presenting the 'Muses of Chanel' to you in person on Thursday 16th April will be world-renowned makeup artist Mary Greenwell and our very own Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor . Reserve your place for a night of decadence, discussion, makeup demonstrations and a journey through Chanel’s signature products, both classic and new, not to mention bubbles and macaroons. To get on the guest list, read on…

Details

When?

Thursday 16th April, 6pm-8pm

Where?

CHANEL, 3 The Market Building, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8RF

How much?

Tickets cost £25, redeemable against purchases on the evening and including a complimentary invitation to return to the boutique at a later date for a one-to-one 45 minute consultation with a Chanel expert.

Please call the boutique on 0207 240 2001 and quote Get The Gloss/Mary Greenwell event to purchase a ticket