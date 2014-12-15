Jourdan Dunn and Naomi Campbell stun in new Burberry campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 December 2014
gtg-burberry-ss15-campaign-main

Get the look with this beauty tutorial from the makeup mastermind behind the campaign, Wendy Rowe


First came Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne for My Burberry  and now Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn have joined forces to showcase the British fashion house’s SS15 collection - complete with a signature Burberry Make-up glow.

MORE GLOSS: 10 makeup tips for making dark skin glow

Radiant skin, lived-in liner, mocha eyes and honey-kissed lips was the palette of choice, to provide some great beauty inspiration  as we set our sights on sunnier climes. “This is a classic Burberry Make-up look. It is all about skin with a golden radiance, complimented with a hint of peach,” says Wendy Rowe, Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant and the hands and eyes behind the look. “Eyes are subtly intensified with kohl around the waterline and lightly into the lashes to accentuate the eye shape. Lips are softly defined in a coral shade creating a warm finish to the overall look.”

Want to recreate the look at home? Just follow Wendy’s step-by-step and her makeup tips and tricks for channelling your inner Jourdan or Naomi.

Get the look

Face

1. “Apply  Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base in Golden Radiance No.02 , £34 to the face for a golden glow.”

2. “Highlight the forehead, nose, Cupid’s bow and chin with Sheer Concealer , £26. Use Sheer Concealer under the eyes to diminish dark circles and even the complexion.”

3. “Apply  Fresh Glow Foundation , £35 to create a fresh, even complexion. Blend around the jawline to give a natural look.”

Eyes

1. “Apply  Bold Lash Mascara , £23 to the top lashes at the root of the lashline. Use a zigzag motion whilst moving to the tips of the lash.”

2. “Brush through lashes to clean off excess product for a natural look.”

3. “To define the eye, apply  Effortless Kohl Eyeliner , £18.50 to the waterline.”

4. “Intensify the upper lashline with  Effortless Kohl Eyeliner , £18.50 filling in between the lashes and blending outwards for a slightly defined shape.”

5. “Groom the brows, using the  Effortless Eyebrow Definer , £22.50 where needed to create a natural shape.”

Lips

“Apply  Lip Cover in Devon Sunset No.28 , £22.50 to the lip, then intensify the colour in the centre of the mouth for a fuller effect.”


