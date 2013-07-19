Just plane scents

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 July 2013
get-the-gloss-le-petit-fou-perfume-1

Forget about duty free; the only perfume you need when jetsetting is one of these clever sticks, says Ayesha Muttucumaru

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Looking for an in-flight fragrance to see you through the longest of long-haul journeys? Forgo the faff of dealing with fiddly liquid regulations and instead pop one of these handy little perfume sticks into your carry-on of choice, for the ideal in-transit pick-me-up when you find yourself in between departure and arrival gate.

Practical, portable and with a chic Parisian twist, not only do the nine uplifting variations of Le Soft Perfume Solid Perfume Sticks  provide the most satisfying of alternative mile-high hits, but they’re also ideal for a quickie of much-needed moisture to areas requiring attention thanks to skin goodies shea butter, tiara, mango butter and tamanu oil.

Created by perfume powerhouses, Isabelle Masson Mandonnaud (co-founder of Sephora) and Philippe Vignon (who worked with L’Oreal for twenty years), these playful yet powerful pint-sized scents have certainly got the GTG stamp of approval for their array of covetable constituents, super-cute designs and adorable book-inspired packaging.

Completely alcohol and paraben-free and with each one providing an impressive 292 applications, apply to wrists, neck or décolleté when in need of another form of airborne sensory stimulation. It’s going straight into our in-flight survival beauty kits as we speak.

Le Soft Perfume Solid Perfume Sticks are available exclusively on  www.cultbeauty.co.uk  and are £19 each.


