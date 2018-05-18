Karl Lagerfeld and ModelCo's highly anticipated collection has landed

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

When we heard that Australian beauty brand ModelCo was teaming up with couture king Karl Lagerfeld, we knew something special was coming our way - and we weren't disappointed. The 50-piece limited edition collection provides as much style as we were hoping for. Available exclusively on Cult Beauty , the line-up channels the theme of 'Illuminated beauty,' featuring products for face, eyes and lips and combination brush sets too. The packaging in particular is a real highlight with the creative director's signature dry and wry humour running throughout. There's even a few cameos made by his infamous cat, Choupette.

His A-list pet makes her debut via this 16-shade eyeshadow palette , £48, the statement piece of the collection. And boy, does she know how to make an entrance. Containing an impressive range of shades to cover both nude and smokey eye, they provide great colour payoff and come in two different colourways - Smokey Burgundy (pictured) and Warm Nude. The feline theme is further illustrated by the dual-ended Long-lasting Liquid Liner , £24, which, and we kid you not, features a Choupette-shaped Beauty Stamp. While I was unable to conjure up the A-list cat in my stamping endeavours (they looked more like a sad bunny), my efforts with the slimline end fared much better. It was super black and offered great pigment and longevity too. Another standout product was the Intense Black Volumising Mascara , £32, a chunky-wanded, full-bristled lash amplifier that uses heart-shaped fibres to lengthen, volumise and curl. And it didn't clump, flake or smudge in doing so, it definitely impressed.

Another firm favourite that brought a smile to the team's faces, was the range's assortment of Karl Lagerfeld-headed products, complete with trademark tie - the hydrating lip balms , £14, in particular have gone straight into our handbags. And, the highlighters. Oh, the highlighters. They're brilliant and come in a range of finishes, shades and textures to suit a variety of different preferences. For a creamy holographic sheen, opt for the Liquid Luminizer Stobing pens , £26. For those who prefer powder formulations and something a little less high-octane, go for one of the three shades of the Luxe Highlight & Glow High-Impact Highlighter , £30 - their quilt-like design feels like something straight off the runway.