Kate Middleton's 8 pregnancy beauty must-haves
The Duchess of Cambridge is now a very proud mother of three, and as usual her pregnancy has been the focus of much media attention. From the understandable discussions of boy versus girl to the downright ridiculous questions surrounding William’s birthing gift for Kate (tropical island, anyone?) what we're really interested in during her pregnancies is how Kate keeps up her meticulous appearance whilst battling the hormone rollercoaster.
With the worry of supposedly harmful chemicals lurking in some of our favourite beauty products and the threat of dreaded stretch marks, it may seem like you need to completely overhaul your bathroom cabinet and makeup bag. For those of you expecting, planning a baby or those who are just nosy about what our future queen puts on her face, read on for Kate Middleton's favourite beauty products…
Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette
Famous for eschewing a makeup artist in favour of doing her own makeup, Kate even did her own makeup for her wedding (after taking tips from GTG expert Arabella Preston , of course). When it comes to creating her signature smokey eye the Duchess supposedly uses beauty blogger favourite: the Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette - she's even reportedly recommended it to Michelle Obama herself. With twelve shades from the palest champagne to the grittiest gunmetal this palette has everything for creating makeup artist eye makeup at home, pregnant or otherwise.
Karin Herzog Oxygen Range
During pregnancy the change in hormones can play havoc with your skin. Where some women are blessed with a natural pregnancy glow others suffer from oily patches and pesky breakouts. To keep her skin clear Kate supposedly relied on Karin Herzog’s Oxygen skincare range . Kate’s go to products are the Oxygen Face Cream , a post-cleansing treatment for acne prone skin which regulates oil production and prevents blocked pores, combined with the Vita-a-Kombi 1 Cream - a product that speeds up cell turnover and helps to heal the skin.
Trilogy Rosehip Oil
One of the ingredients on the pregnancy hit list when it comes to things to avoid is retinoids. Present in many anti-ageing products, Kate allegedly turned to the all-natural Rosehip Oil from organic brand Trilogy; a potent blend bursting with omegas that is excellent for combatting fine lines and wrinkles. Doubling up as a treatment for stretch marks this little bottle of goodness is a must-have for expectant mothers.
Lancome Genifique Serum
To mix it up Kate alternated the Trilogy Rosehip Oil with Lancome’s Genifique Serum . Phthalate-free (ideal for pregnant women) this pre moisturiser treatment is Lancome’s number one selling serum for a reason. One small drop of this stuff will immediately plump and soften the skin and if used consistently will reduce fine lines.
Bio-Oil
To keep stretch marks at bay Kate reportedly turns to cult classic Bio-Oil . This all natural botanical blend includes rosemary, lavender and chamomile oils and is proven to increase the skin’s elasticity which both prevents and fades the appearance of scars.
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Bronze
Pregnant women are advised to avoid DHA (a chemical present in spray tans) and instead swap salon visits for a makeup alternative if they can’t hold off on getting that holiday glow. Kate, who is reportedly a big fan of Bobbi Brown (who knew we had so much in common), favours the award-winning Shimmer Brick in Bronze . Simply swirl a large bronzing brush over all five colours and sweep over cheekbones, forehead and the bridge of your nose for a deep bronzy glow.
Nars Blush in Orgasm
The perfect partner to Bobbi Brown’s Bronzing Shimmer Brick is Nars’ iconic Orgasm blush . Sleepness nights and dreaded morning sickness can leave skin ghostly pale so a generous helping of Nars’ blush will restore your face to its former glowing glory. This blush is a beautiful, suits-all shade that is peachy pink with a complexion boosting subtle gold shimmer.
Lancome Hypnose Mascara
Photographed everywhere she goes, Kate knows the power of a good mascara for maximum eye definition. With a fair amount of practice of what looks good on camera (understatement of the century) Kate is never far from her Lancome Hypnose Mascara . The volumising yet non-clumpy formula is the reason we urge you to purchase this beauty editor favourite whether you’re a mum-to-be or not.
