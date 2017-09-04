Kate Middleton's 8 pregnancy beauty must-haves

1 / 9

Kate Middleton's beauty secrets

The Duchess of Cambridge is now a very proud mother of three, and as usual her pregnancy has been the focus of much media attention. From the understandable discussions of boy versus girl to the downright ridiculous questions surrounding William’s birthing gift for Kate (tropical island, anyone?) what we're really interested in during her pregnancies is how Kate keeps up her meticulous appearance whilst battling the hormone rollercoaster.

With the worry of supposedly harmful chemicals lurking in some of our favourite beauty products and the threat of dreaded stretch marks, it may seem like you need to completely overhaul your bathroom cabinet and makeup bag. For those of you expecting, planning a baby or those who are just nosy about what our future queen puts on her face, read on for Kate Middleton's favourite beauty products…