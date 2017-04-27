“I got my big break by cold-emailing 20 beauty brands”

If imitation is the finest form of flattery, Katia Beauchamp ought to be feeling showered in compliments seven years on from when she co-founded Birchbox. A monthly beauty subscription box, the business model has since been copied by other brands but it’s Birchbox that has stood the test of time, with Katia telling Forbes in 2015 that their success was down to more than just a box of samples - it was the ecommerce side too, as customers can buy full-sized versions of the products they like on their website. Fast forward to 2017 and Birchbox now has more than 1 million subscribers, 4 million total customers, 800 beauty and grooming brand partners, operations in six countries and a flagship store in New York City.

With an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a whole host of impressive awards under her belt, Katia is quite the busy, go-getting entrepreneur; but how does she approach her own health and beauty? We asked her to complete our quick-fire quiz…

In three words, I’m….

Optimistic, determined, curious



My last health check was…

Yesterday, my 20 week scan for my second pregnancy!



The workout that works is…

I try to squeeze in a SoulCycle class whenever I can. It's my favourite thing to do for myself - it’s a great mix of a fun mental escape and effective toning.

The product I tell everyone about is…

I’ve been going for a fresh-faced, no-makeup look so my current routine takes less than five minutes and requires no tools. I keep it simple and stick to eyebrows, some mascara and undereye concealer. My favourites right now are Smashbox’s BB Cream for Eyes (instantly makes my skin look smoother), Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimme Brow and They’re Real! mascara.



I sleep…

Until my twin boys wake me up with the sound of them talking and singing to each other in the next room - usually by 7 am, even on the weekends.



My secret to staying sane is…

I try to meditate every day, whenever I can steal a few minutes. I love the app Omvana - sometimes I hop into a "phone booth" in our office, sometimes I use it in the car and sometimes I'll even do it with someone at work if I see that he or she looks stressed out. It’s really helpful for balance and to recalibrate.



If I could be anywhere on Earth right now…

With my family on the beach in Greece. My father is Greek and I grew up spending every summer there, so being able to bring my kids now is heaven. Take me now!



I got my big break by...

Cold-emailing 20 beauty brands to get involved in Birchbox. It sounds easy but I spent a lot of time strategizing the subject of the emails, making sure the content was engaging and to the point, as well as ensuring that I was reaching the decision-maker.

My best budget beauty buy is...

Cetaphil.



My biggest health/beauty spend is...

My makeup routine is low-maintenance but I’m meticulous with skincare. I layer my skincare products, starting with the lightest. Caudalie is one of my go-to brands.



I’m surprisingly good at…

Sideways sports like surfing, snowboarding and dancing.

