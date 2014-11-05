Keep signs of shine at bay with Clinique’s new foundation

Clinique’s new Anti-Blemish Solutions Powder Makeup is all you could ever need to control shine and conceal blemish marks. The perfect product for those prone to acne, this magical powder foundation goes through a jet-milled process to create an incredibly lightweight texture that’s refined, smooth and sits comfortably on the skin.

It’s also a dream to blend. Upon application, this powder glides on to the skin evenly to give a flawless finish that’s far from cakey. As soon as it touches the skin, any signs of irritation and redness are instantly hidden; leaving you with fresh skin.

Available in a sleek compact case, this handy product comes with a large mirror to allow precise touch ups on the go. The compact also contains a practical anti-bacterial sponge, which has been pre-treated to help avoid bacterial contamination and prevent irritating any pesky breakouts you may already have.

Thrown in that it’s also sweat, humidity and water-resistant, and there’s no denying that this is the perfect all-year foundation.

Suitable for oily skin type II and skin types III and IV. Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions Powder Makeup, £24.50, available in 13 shades here .