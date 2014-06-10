Kelly Osborne and Sharon Osborne makeover MAC

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 June 2014
gtg-mac-osborne

What happens when television’s most famous mother-daughter duo and MAC come together? Beauty gold, that’s what


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

From Kelly’s trademark lilac to Sharon’s signature red hair, the new limited edition makeup collection from MAC has The Osbornes’ signature styles written all over it.

Launching today, the collection houses two ranges of vibrant summer colours to suit any style and age. From the brown smokey hues of Sharon’s Duchess Duo eyeshadow palette , £33 to the plums and purples of Kelly’s Bloody Brilliant Quad , whether you want to make a statement or play it cool with your makeup this summer, the collection is sure to provide ample inspiration for both.

The standout feature has to be the names of the products though. Our particular favourites have to be the peachy brown Cheeky Bugger Powder Blush , £23 and soft pink Jolly Good Mineralize Skinfinish Duo , £24. Characteristically uncensored and unafraid - we wouldn’t expect (nor want) anything less from the wonderfully outspoken Osbornes family.

It’s makeup with attitude at its best.


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands

Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Beauty

Jennifer Coolidge is 61 and my new makeup icon

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Beauty

What docs have done: Dr Nina Bal on the skin treatments that are so good she has them herself

Hair

Hair shedding - what's a 'normal' amount of hair to lose when you are brushing or washing

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More