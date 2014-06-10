Kelly Osborne and Sharon Osborne makeover MAC

From Kelly’s trademark lilac to Sharon’s signature red hair, the new limited edition makeup collection from MAC has The Osbornes’ signature styles written all over it.

Launching today, the collection houses two ranges of vibrant summer colours to suit any style and age. From the brown smokey hues of Sharon’s Duchess Duo eyeshadow palette , £33 to the plums and purples of Kelly’s Bloody Brilliant Quad , whether you want to make a statement or play it cool with your makeup this summer, the collection is sure to provide ample inspiration for both.

The standout feature has to be the names of the products though. Our particular favourites have to be the peachy brown Cheeky Bugger Powder Blush , £23 and soft pink Jolly Good Mineralize Skinfinish Duo , £24. Characteristically uncensored and unafraid - we wouldn’t expect (nor want) anything less from the wonderfully outspoken Osbornes family.

It’s makeup with attitude at its best.