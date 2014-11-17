Kendall Jenner is announced as the new face of Estée Lauder

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 November 2014
gtg-estee-lauder-kendall-main

The model of the moment, social media tycoon and fashion’s latest breakout star has just been announced as the beauty brand’s latest signing

With over 15 million Instagram  followers, nearly 10 million Twitte r followers and having walked the runways for Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel to name but a few, the most high fashion of the Kardashian clan looks set to continue her meteoric rise to fame as the newest face of Estée Lauder . Not bad for a girl who’s still just 19 years old.

"It honestly feels like a dream to represent such an iconic beauty brand — it is an incredible honour and quite humbling," said Kendall Jenner. "I found out when I was backstage at Paris fashion week, and all this time I've had to keep the news top secret. I am so excited to share it now and be part of Estée Lauder."

The ultimate darling of social media, the modern beauty will appear in digital, TV and print advertising campaigns and play an active role in creating social media content that will reside on Estée Lauder’s channels as well as her own.

“She is the ultimate instagirl, and we are excited to leverage her image, voice, energy and extraordinary social media power to introduce Estée Lauder to millions of young women around the world,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Global Brand President of Estée Lauder. With her ranking as the number one model on social media with a fan base that seems to be growing by the day, it seems Kendall Jenner could be the perfect choice for bridging the gap between beauty, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and entertainment, to make the brand more instantly accessible to a younger fan base than ever before.


