Kendall Jenner kicks off the UK launch of The Estée Edit in style

Last night, Selfridges Oxford Street played host to one of the biggest beauty launches of the year: the arrival of the much-anticipated The Estée Edit, heralded in by a personal appearance by Guest Editor, Kendall Jenner.

An 82-piece collection of makeup and skincare, the launch marks a new era for Estée Lauder Companies in the UK as it continues to build on its recent string of headline making collaborations and launches. And, with this newest addition created with the social media generation in mind, there really was no one better to kick off its arrival than the stunning Instagram icon. Looking every inch the beauty inspo sporting a high ponytail, striking orange lip and glowing skin, the brand’s face makes for the perfect match. “I am so excited to be here in London for the launch of The Estée Edit,” said Kendall Jenner. “I always love coming here, the city has such a cool vibe and everyone has such attitude. The UK rocks!”

When it comes to the new range, what can beauty fans expect? It’s all about multi-tasking, on-the-go makeup and skincare, designed to meet the needs of the modern woman - and it really is mightily impressive. Standout products include the Skin Glowing Balm , £26 - a sheer, radiance enhancing cover up, incredibly pigmented Metallishadow Crème + Powder Duo , £17, and Rescue Balm for Face + Body , £34, with special shout-outs to the creamy rose-scented Barest Lip Colors , £17, and Barest Contour Lip Liners too , £15.

“We are so excited to be launching The Estée Edit here in the UK”, said Stephanie Sherman, Vice President General Manager of Estée Lauder– “and we are beyond thrilled to have Kendall here with us to help celebrate. The Estée Edit represents a whole new way of talking to women about their beauty attitudes, and Selfridges is the perfect partner for us to bring this game changer to life”.

The Estée Edit is available exclusively in Selfridges, as well as Selfridges.com . Happy shopping!

