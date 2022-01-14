Masterclass: How to create a customisable glow with just foundation

When it comes to glamour Nick Lujan, professional makeup artist and Global Head of Education and Artistry for Kevyn Aucoin, knows a thing or two. Their celebrity clients include Beyoncé and singer Kehlani, plus they worked with Lizzo ahead of the 2019 VMAs, so we couldn't be more excited that they will be leading our next virtual masterclass, teaching us all there is to learn about winter glam and glow.

In this exclusive masterclass, in collaboration with Kevyn Aucoin, Nick will talk us through how to create a balanced complexion with a customisable level of radiance to suit the exact look you're after. They'll also share their wisdom on how to perfect your brows easily and precisely and how to naturally shape your lips.

Everyone who attends the masterclass will receive a £65 goodie bag of Kevyn Aucoin products, including three shades of the Deluxe Foundation Balm so you can blend them to create the perfect bespoke shade for you.

What's in the goodie bag:

Deluxe Foundation Balm – Light, £6

Deluxe Foundation Balm – Medium, £6

Deluxe Foundation Balm – Deep, £6

Deluxe Indecent Mascara, £7

Full-Size Glass Glow Lip in Spectrum Bronze, £22

Full-Size Unforgettable Lip Definer in Divine, £18

Etherealist Foundation Beauty Pod Packette, sample pack

Plus, all attendees will receive a 15 per cent discount code to be used on site.

Event details

When: 25 January 2022

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £25. Includes goodie bag (for UK addresses only)

*Products are despatched by Kevyn Aucoin, who make every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays