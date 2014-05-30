Kim Kardashian's high street wedding makeup revealed

30 May 2014
kim-kardashian-wedding-makeup-1
Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s bridal look for her wedding to Kanye West cost a mere £119

During his (20 minute) long groom’s speech, Kanye West referred to his new glowing bride Kim Kardashian as “ideal art”. So what did the blushing bride decide to cover her canvas with for the special day?

Well, despite having a reported £4,177 cake and £300,000 dress, Kim Kardashian’s makeup look cost just under £119. And we have to say, this is one of our favourite looks yet.

Makeup artist to the reality star Mario Dedivanovic broke down Kim K’s makeup look for us. For her first kiss with Yeezy as man and wife, Mrs West wore a low-priced £8.99 liquid lipstick. Mario explained: “For her lips, I used L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Liquid , £8.99, in the colour of Nude Ballet”. This was then topped with Kardashian Beauty’s Honey Stick Lipgloss in Natural Honey , £8.95, to add a hint of shine to the nude look.

To achieve her gorgeous eye look, Mario then used Urban Decay’s Perversion Ink for Eyes (Waterproof) , £15, to create winged top liner for “envy-inducing cat eyes that last all day.” Next, he framed her eyes with a mascara that is yet to be launched on the market.

Mario revealed: “For Kim's eyes, I used Urban Decay Perversion Mascara . It launches next month so Kim got it exclusively for her wedding.” To emphasise her big brown eyes even more, Mario then used lashes from Kim’s own brand; Kardashian Beauty Individual Eyelashes , £7.95. Since it was revealed Kim fluttered her way down the aisle in these lashes, feelunique.com have reported a 48 per cent soar in sales. Named Khloe’s Lashes, they’re described as providing “a little extra energy” to the eyes.

Mario then created a smokey eye with a hint of subtle sparkle to her lids with the now discontinued, L'Oréal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, which was kept in place with Urban Decay’s cult product Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Original , £16.

For her flawless complexion, Mario blended the Naked Skin Liquid Foundation by Urban Decay , £24.30, into her skin and created that signature Kardashian contoured look with Urban Decay’s Naked Flushed Highlighter, Bronzer and Blush , £22, to enhance her cheekbones.

Mario then finished the look with Anastasia’s Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade gel , £10.62, for sharply sculpted brows that framed the face perfectly. Looking at Kim’s wedding pictures, it seems that you don’t necessarily always need to splash the cash to achieve the perfect makeup look. We don’t know about you but we’re running out to stock up on these products, stat...


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

St Tropez Fake Tan, Self Tan Classic Original Bronzing Mousse, was £30.50 now £20.50

Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Dark Spots & Anti-Pollution Super UV SPF50+, £8

Lancaster Protect & Tan Summer Icons, was £52 now £36.40

Viviscal Maximum Strength Hair Supplements, was £119.99 now £52.95

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Skin

Waxing? Shaving? IPL? The best ways to de-fuzz at home, according to a hair removal expert

Skin

Caroline Hirons’ Skin Rocks app has launched and it’s like having a skin expert in your pocket

Skin

Cryotherapy and skin-cooling beauty tools to sculpt, lift and tighten

Beauty

The products our editors finished this month: July empties 2022

Skin

SPF serums: the next generation of sun protection and they are Caroline Hirons approved

Sponsored

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Skin

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Anna Hunter
Explore More