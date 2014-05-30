Kim Kardashian's high street wedding makeup revealed

During his (20 minute) long groom’s speech, Kanye West referred to his new glowing bride Kim Kardashian as “ideal art”. So what did the blushing bride decide to cover her canvas with for the special day?

Well, despite having a reported £4,177 cake and £300,000 dress, Kim Kardashian’s makeup look cost just under £119. And we have to say, this is one of our favourite looks yet.

Makeup artist to the reality star Mario Dedivanovic broke down Kim K’s makeup look for us. For her first kiss with Yeezy as man and wife, Mrs West wore a low-priced £8.99 liquid lipstick. Mario explained: “For her lips, I used L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Liquid , £8.99, in the colour of Nude Ballet”. This was then topped with Kardashian Beauty’s Honey Stick Lipgloss in Natural Honey , £8.95, to add a hint of shine to the nude look.

To achieve her gorgeous eye look, Mario then used Urban Decay’s Perversion Ink for Eyes (Waterproof) , £15, to create winged top liner for “envy-inducing cat eyes that last all day.” Next, he framed her eyes with a mascara that is yet to be launched on the market.

Mario revealed: “For Kim's eyes, I used Urban Decay Perversion Mascara . It launches next month so Kim got it exclusively for her wedding.” To emphasise her big brown eyes even more, Mario then used lashes from Kim’s own brand; Kardashian Beauty Individual Eyelashes , £7.95. Since it was revealed Kim fluttered her way down the aisle in these lashes, feelunique.com have reported a 48 per cent soar in sales. Named Khloe’s Lashes, they’re described as providing “a little extra energy” to the eyes.

Mario then created a smokey eye with a hint of subtle sparkle to her lids with the now discontinued, L'Oréal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, which was kept in place with Urban Decay’s cult product Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Original , £16.