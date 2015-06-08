Kiss and makeup: summer beauty made simple with Burberry’s new launch

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 June 2015
gtg-burberry-lip-cheek-bloom-main

The new Lip & Cheek Bloom collection provides the perfect pop of multitasking summer colour

With temperatures on the rise and the sun making a welcomed arrival, the thought of a face full of makeup in the increasing heat certainly doesn’t appeal. It’s the season of the much anticipated summer glow and the new Burberry Lip & Cheek Bloom collection provides the perfect pop of contrasting soft matte colour that we’ve been looking for.

A blush and lipstick in one, its silky formula melts into skin. However, unlike many other balmy-textured beauty products that we’ve tried in the past, it also gives great colour payoff. Best applied with fingers for the ideal on-the-go quick fix, it comes in six summer-ready shades to suit the lightest to the darkest of complexions.

MORE GLOSS: 10 summer holiday essentials your suitcase needs

“I love the way Lip & Cheek Bloom creates a soft veil of radiant colour, the texture is almost like a rose petal,” says Burberry Make-up Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe . “To apply, gently stroke onto the cheeks or dab onto the mouth for an instant flush of colour. The shades, from soft to vibrant, will work with every skin tone.”

A suitcase and hand luggage  essential that we’re scribbling onto our holiday checklists as we speak, summer beauty doesn’t get simpler or more effortless than this versatile new launch.

Burberry Lip & Cheek Bloom, £24 is available to buy online from  Burberry.com , Burberry Beauty Box and selected Burberry stores and retailers.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


You may also like

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

The products our editors finished this month: July empties 2022

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Lancaster Protect & Tan Summer Icons, was £52 now £36.40

Viviscal Maximum Strength Hair Supplements, was £119.99 now £52.95

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Dr PawPaw Original Balm Pack of 2, was £10.99 now £7.99

More Gloss

Skin

Cryotherapy and skin-cooling beauty tools to sculpt, lift and tighten

Beauty

The products our editors finished this month: July empties 2022

Skin

SPF serums: the next generation of sun protection and they are Caroline Hirons approved

Sponsored

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Skin

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Anna Hunter
Sponsored

However you're spending your summer, Boots and Get the Gloss have got you covered

Beauty

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Explore More