Kiss and makeup: summer beauty made simple with Burberry’s new launch

With temperatures on the rise and the sun making a welcomed arrival, the thought of a face full of makeup in the increasing heat certainly doesn’t appeal. It’s the season of the much anticipated summer glow and the new Burberry Lip & Cheek Bloom collection provides the perfect pop of contrasting soft matte colour that we’ve been looking for.

A blush and lipstick in one, its silky formula melts into skin. However, unlike many other balmy-textured beauty products that we’ve tried in the past, it also gives great colour payoff. Best applied with fingers for the ideal on-the-go quick fix, it comes in six summer-ready shades to suit the lightest to the darkest of complexions.

MORE GLOSS: 10 summer holiday essentials your suitcase needs

“I love the way Lip & Cheek Bloom creates a soft veil of radiant colour, the texture is almost like a rose petal,” says Burberry Make-up Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe . “To apply, gently stroke onto the cheeks or dab onto the mouth for an instant flush of colour. The shades, from soft to vibrant, will work with every skin tone.”

A suitcase and hand luggage essential that we’re scribbling onto our holiday checklists as we speak, summer beauty doesn’t get simpler or more effortless than this versatile new launch.

Burberry Lip & Cheek Bloom, £24 is available to buy online from Burberry.com , Burberry Beauty Box and selected Burberry stores and retailers.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .