The new designer makeup collection that starts from just £8.99

Multitasking - tick. Easy to apply - tick. Affordable - tick. Just three of the reasons why L’Oreal Paris’ new collection with designer Isabel Marant has proven a hit in the GTG office. Providing access to a high-end label for less, the five multipurpose products have been created with practicality and versatility in mind, mirroring Isabel’s tomboy style and the French fashion house’s Parisian aesthetic. Designed to suit all skin tones and judging from their prices, all budgets, they have far-reaching appeal.

“It reflects my goal to dress women all around the world, in all their diversity – a vision of femininity that I share with L’Oréal Paris, to give all women the power and confidence to express themselves freely,” says Isabel. Available exclusively at Feelunique , the collection serves up some impressive on-the-go new season staples. Simplicity is at its core, in fact, each product’s been designed to forgo the faff of brushes and tools. “This makeup collection has been designed in the same way I design my ready-to-wear collections: wearable anytime, anywhere,” says Isabel. “It has been a dream to get really involved with makeup technology and to produce this collection of day-to-night and natural-to-smokey essentials that I have always wanted.”

Providing designer flair for a fraction of the price, here’s the lowdown on L’Oreal Paris’ newest recruits. Color Riche Matte, £9.99

The world's number one selling lipstick has been given a makeover worthy of a runway thanks to new black and white packaging and seven suits-all shades made up of two nudes, three reds and two plums. As striking on the outside as they are on the inside, they serve as the perfect way to take you from day to night.

Available in a universal sheer pink shade, this multitasker provides an easy way to add a luminising wash of colour to cheeks and lips. Plus, its formula adapts to your natural colouring for a more personalised touch.

This multi-purpose high precision transparent gel is less about impact, more about definition. "This translucent mascara sharpens up your look in no time by defining the eyes and brows for an au naturel, wet-look effect that I love," says Isabel. "It's so easy to apply."