L'Oreal launches Miss Manga mascara

Usually panda eyes are a definite no-no when it comes to mascara. However come January, it looks as if our furry friends can say goodbye to their bad rap, swap their sticks of bamboo for fine-bristled wands and look to try their hand at being a beauty eye-con instead as the faces of L’Oréal’s new Miss Manga Mascara.

With SS14 shows such as Mulberry, Caroline Herrera and Thakoon all supporting next season’s big lash boom, this Kawaii-inspired (a Japanese adjective meaning cute, loveable and pretty) addition to the beauty giant’s extensive range of mascaras boasts a brand first - a 360-degree flexible cone shaped brush to grip, grab and lengthen even the hardest to reach of waterline or lash line runaways. With unique ‘flexor’ technology in the stem for maximum coverage, we’ve found that it’s particularly good for those hoping to create length and extension, rather than curl and separation.

The experts at L’Oréal HQ have also created a new Manga formulation, using a combination of collagen spheres and polymers to create express volume and strengthen lashes at the same time. Available in three shades to complement all eye colours, take your pick between statement Black, the vibrant Pop Turquoise or the more subtle Tropical Violet which creates a lovely purple haze in the right lighting depending on your mood.

So whether you’ve been burning the candle at both ends or are suffering the effects of one too many glasses of mulled wine when January rolls around, bright wide awake eyes should hopefully only be a swipe away…