L'Oreal's new celebrity-inspired nudes

Let's face it, everyone needs nudes in their make-up bags. From chic mannequin-like nails to the oh-so-perfect Urban Decay Naked palette, we're completely sold on the idea that barely-there colours are the height of sophistication. But here's the thing: everyone's 'nude' is a different shade.



But L'Oreal Paris won't let such a niggle get in its way of creating the perfect nude lipstick. Its colour designer Orrea Light has worked together with the brand's celebrity ambassadors to help create a capsule collection of custom-made nude lip colours to suit a range of skin tones: the Color Riche Collection Privée.



With the brand's spokesmodels including Cheryl Cole, Freida Pinto, Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria and more, they've covered a variety of ethnicities and picked hues that complement the individual while still capturing that ever elusive elegant nude. Collection perfection.

Six shades are available now in the UK: Cheryl Cole, Freida Pinto, Julianne Moore, Liya Kebede, Eva Longoria and Doutzen Kroes.