L'Oreal's new celebrity-inspired nudes

Judy Johnson 3 September 2013
get-the-gloss-loreal-paris-the-perfect-nude-1

L'Oreal Paris has created a selection of nudes to suit more than just one skin tone, writes Judy Johnson

Let's face it, everyone needs nudes in their make-up bags. From chic mannequin-like nails  to the oh-so-perfect Urban Decay Naked palette, we're completely sold on the idea that barely-there colours are the height of sophistication. But here's the thing: everyone's 'nude' is a different shade.

But L'Oreal Paris won't let such a niggle get in its way of creating the perfect nude lipstick. Its colour designer Orrea Light has worked together with the brand's celebrity ambassadors to help create a capsule collection of custom-made nude lip colours to suit a range of skin tones: the Color Riche Collection Privée.  

With the brand's spokesmodels including Cheryl Cole, Freida Pinto, Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria and more, they've covered a variety of ethnicities and picked hues that complement the individual while still capturing that ever elusive elegant nude. Collection perfection.

Six shades are available now in the UK: Cheryl Cole, Freida Pinto, Julianne Moore, Liya Kebede, Eva Longoria and Doutzen Kroes.

From left to right: Freida Pinto, Ines de la Fressange, Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Fan Bingbing, Liya Kebede, Eva Longoria, Doutzen Kroes

The L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Collection Privée  range is available nationwide at Boots stores nationwide.

