Lancme's Nouvelle Vague: brand announces upcoming collections by three yet-to-be-revealed Parisian designers

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 February 2014
get-the-gloss-lancome-nouvelle-vague

Lancôme's new Nouvelle Vague project is underway with three esteemed Parisian designers collaborating for the exclusive launch - but we're in the dark for now, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Having previously worked with the likes of Jason Wu in the US, Jenny Packham in the UK and Alber Elbaz of Lanvin internationally, Lancôme has announced plans for its new Nouvelle Vague project: a range of collections featuring three of today’s most renowned Parisian designers.

To be unveiled in June at an exclusive selection of points of sale across the world, we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn the actual identities of the collaborators. The brand has however released a cryptic teaser to keep us guessing in the meantime though: the line-up is made up of one woman and two men.

A name that takes inspiration from the uprising of French cinema in the 1950s and the landscape of today’s Parisian catwalks, each of the Nouvelle Vague (“New Wave”) designers has been selected for their distinctly different creative talents. Although varied in their aesthetics, the brand has hinted that they share the common trait of maintaining a strong and unique identity and the constant desire to enhance a woman’s beauty.

According to Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme General Manager, “In their own unique way, these three Paris-based designers and their Paris catwalk shows, each embody the new movement in French fashion. We asked them to imagine an ultra-limited edition luxury accessory related to make-up.

“Already renowned and acclaimed for their astonishing, cutting-edge collections, these stars of today and tomorrow will each daringly present their own individual vision of luxury and femininity. A joyful, fulfilled femininity, both strong and sublime, perfectly resonating with our brand’s values.”

A collection of collaborations that will definitely be worth the wait, we’ll make sure to keep you posted as and when further announcements are made. We’re counting down the days till June…


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More