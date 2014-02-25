Lancme's Nouvelle Vague: brand announces upcoming collections by three yet-to-be-revealed Parisian designers

Having previously worked with the likes of Jason Wu in the US, Jenny Packham in the UK and Alber Elbaz of Lanvin internationally, Lancôme has announced plans for its new Nouvelle Vague project: a range of collections featuring three of today’s most renowned Parisian designers.

To be unveiled in June at an exclusive selection of points of sale across the world, we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn the actual identities of the collaborators. The brand has however released a cryptic teaser to keep us guessing in the meantime though: the line-up is made up of one woman and two men.

A name that takes inspiration from the uprising of French cinema in the 1950s and the landscape of today’s Parisian catwalks, each of the Nouvelle Vague (“New Wave”) designers has been selected for their distinctly different creative talents. Although varied in their aesthetics, the brand has hinted that they share the common trait of maintaining a strong and unique identity and the constant desire to enhance a woman’s beauty.

According to Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme General Manager, “In their own unique way, these three Paris-based designers and their Paris catwalk shows, each embody the new movement in French fashion. We asked them to imagine an ultra-limited edition luxury accessory related to make-up.

“Already renowned and acclaimed for their astonishing, cutting-edge collections, these stars of today and tomorrow will each daringly present their own individual vision of luxury and femininity. A joyful, fulfilled femininity, both strong and sublime, perfectly resonating with our brand’s values.”

A collection of collaborations that will definitely be worth the wait, we’ll make sure to keep you posted as and when further announcements are made. We’re counting down the days till June…