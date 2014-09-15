Lancôme supports Jeans for Genes

15 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-lancome-main

£5 from each Advanced Génifique serum sold and all proceeds from denim manicures will go to Genetic Disorders UK and Jeans for Genes day

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It’s a brand that packs a pretty significant punch when it comes to beauty, and now Lancôme is aiming to change the lives of children living with genetic disorders across the UK by supporting Jeans for Genes  day on 19th September.

Teaming up with celebrity nail artist Kim Treacy, Lancôme will be offering expert ‘denim inspired’ manicures at Selfridges London, of which 100 per cent of proceeds will go to Jeans for Genes day - an event aimed at raising money for the charity Genetic Disorders UK in the hope of improving the lives of the 30,000 babies born with a genetic disorder in the UK each year.

If that wasn’t enough, Lancôme is also giving £5 from every Advanced Génifique serum sold between 15th - 19th September to Genetic Disorders UK . The youth activating serum boosts proteins on the surface of the skin to leave it looking smoother and more radiant in just seven days - and with proceeds going to such a good cause it’s sure to have you smiling from ear to ear.

Bespoke denim manicures can be pre booked via the Lancôme counter at selfridges (0207 318 3739) and cost just £10 via text donation on the day


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More