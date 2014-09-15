Lancôme supports Jeans for Genes

It’s a brand that packs a pretty significant punch when it comes to beauty, and now Lancôme is aiming to change the lives of children living with genetic disorders across the UK by supporting Jeans for Genes day on 19th September.

Teaming up with celebrity nail artist Kim Treacy, Lancôme will be offering expert ‘denim inspired’ manicures at Selfridges London, of which 100 per cent of proceeds will go to Jeans for Genes day - an event aimed at raising money for the charity Genetic Disorders UK in the hope of improving the lives of the 30,000 babies born with a genetic disorder in the UK each year.

If that wasn’t enough, Lancôme is also giving £5 from every Advanced Génifique serum sold between 15th - 19th September to Genetic Disorders UK . The youth activating serum boosts proteins on the surface of the skin to leave it looking smoother and more radiant in just seven days - and with proceeds going to such a good cause it’s sure to have you smiling from ear to ear.

Bespoke denim manicures can be pre booked via the Lancôme counter at selfridges (0207 318 3739) and cost just £10 via text donation on the day