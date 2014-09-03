Lancôme unveil their new ambassadress

Today Lancôme unveiled Alma Jodorowsky, the French singer and actress as their new ambassadress. Set to be starring in their “Noël Parisian Lights” campaign, starting in November 2014, followed by the Spring campaign at the beginning 2015, Alma was chosen for her embodiment of the effortless and chic Parisian lifestyle,

First seen on the screen by the age of fifteen, Alma studied drama in Paris and New-York, and was recently seen alongside Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos in Blue is the Warmest Colour and then Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival in 2013.