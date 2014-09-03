Lancôme unveil their new ambassadress

3 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-lancome-alma-listing

Alma Jodorowsky is set to feature as the new très chic face of Maison Lancôme

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Today Lancôme unveiled Alma Jodorowsky, the French singer and actress as their new ambassadress. Set to be starring in their “Noël Parisian Lights” campaign, starting in November 2014, followed by the Spring campaign at the beginning 2015, Alma was chosen for her embodiment of the effortless and chic Parisian lifestyle,

First seen on the screen by the age of fifteen, Alma studied drama in Paris and New-York, and was recently seen alongside Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos in Blue is the Warmest Colour and  then Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival in 2013.

Born into a family of artists, Alma has grown up as an actress, model and musician with the perfect blend of bohemian elegance that’s made her the envy and heroin of style savvy women all over the globe. Beautiful, feminine and modern, she represents all the ideals that are central to the values of Lancome.


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More