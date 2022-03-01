Is this the best mascara to ever be invented?

Susannah Taylor 10 July 2014
lancome-l

Lancome's new Grandiose mascara has a swan-like wand and might just be the best beauty innovation yet

Hands up who contorts their face, twists their wrists and even swaps hands when applying mascara? Me me me!

Well, contort no more as those clever clogs at Lancome have invented a mascara so darn clever it makes you wonder why no one ever thought of it before. What’s so different about it? Well, you only have to take the lid off to see. The Grandiose mascara has a ‘swan-neck’ or rather bizarre shaped wonky-looking wand. Bent in the middle and dipped at the end (yes, like a swan), its ergonomic shape means that it avoids any splodges on the nose and gets right to the bottom of every single tiny lash – even those ones right in the corner of the eyes. What’s more it does this with total ease.

What about the mascara formula and the brush itself? Well that’s rather genius too – with flower-shaped bristles, it coats every lash and separates at the same time creating the ultimate sweep that withstands workouts, wind and rain.

We’re all a-flutter, but get in there quick. We predict a riot.

Available now from  Lancome.co.uk


