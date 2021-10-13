These are the exact lashes used on the 'And Just Like That' set – we put them to the test

When makeup oracle Lisa Eldridge says she’s impressed with something, you sit up and listen. So when she recorded a 20 minute YouTube video (that she was ‘inundated’ with requests for) singing the praises of Lashify false lashes, £115 for a starter kit , we knew they were a game-changer. “Lashify is very innovative,” Lisa says in the video. “I’m hard to please but sometimes I see things which are very different and this piqued my interest.” Lisa’s not the only pro who’s taken with Lashify. Makeup artist Sherri Berman Laurence used them on the set of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, telling us: "On And Just Like That, Lashify was a must-have! We used the Lashify system on most of our actresses. There are so many lengths and styles to choose from and it is easily customised for each actor. Lashify is the most natural-looking lash that I have ever used and it takes away the need for mascara and saves on touchups throughout the day." It was fellow MUA Beau Nelson who works with Kirsten Stewart, Dita Von Teese and Nicole Richie, who switched Lisa on to them.

Lashify is causing a stir on social media too; we can't scroll through our feed without seeing a post about the brand. When GTG's editorial director shared a video on Instagram of her first attempt her post was met with comments from makeup artists and beauty editors alike sharing their experiences. MUA Nathalie Eleni, who works with actresses Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Whittaker commented "I love these." There's even a 45,000-strong Lashify Life group on Facebook, where fans of the system congregate together to share tips on the lashes. They call themselves 'Lashifiends'. So how exactly has Lashify been disrupting the market?

What is Lasihfy?

Put simply, it’s an at-home lash extension kit. It was launched by US entrepreneur Sahara Lotti in 2017. Sahara's background is in screenwriting and she had no prior experience in the beauty industry. She came up with the idea for Lashify after being dissatisfied with traditional strip lashes. The starter kit, called The Control Kit , costs £115 and includes two sets of lash clusters (you pick the style and length), a wand tool to apply them, a brush-on bond to adhere them and a finishing coat. The lashes can last up to ten days according to the brand and you apply them in clusters underneath your own lashes, rather than in a strip that sits atop your natural lashes. When you want to buy new sets of the cluster, refills cost from £15. By applying them under your own lashes, they look extremely natural, with no tell-tale bond even if you’re being filmed in HD, as Lisa’s clients often are (not an issue we have, but worth knowing!). This negates the need to blend your lashes in, making it a quick application process. You can layer them if you want fluffier or longer lashes in certain areas Lashify comes in four different collections. Core, for lightweight delicate lashes that add softness and length to your natural lashes, Intimates, designed to match your natural lash colour to subtly enhance your own lashes, Volume to create dramatic, attention-grabbing lashes and Prismatics, which are coloured for theatrical looks. They also come in different lengths, from 8mm all the way up to 20mm, in different curl types and fluffiness. How do you apply Lashify lashes? You brush the bonding glue on like mascara and then use the wand tool (which is shaped to safely reach the delicate eye area) to pick the lashes up and wiggle them into place. You also use the wand to clamp them into place. After applying the lashes, you secure them in place using a sealer included in the kit. If it all seems a bit confusing, don’t be daunted. When you buy the initial kit, £115, you can book a complimentary 20-minute troubleshooting video call with a Lashify educator to talk you through the system and help you perfect your technique. The brand says it takes an average of three tries before it clicks. Don’t worry about wasting lashes on failed attempts, they can be reused. Are Lashify lashes easy to use? According to Lisa, who is obviously a pro, it takes her just two minutes to create a dramatic set of lashes. Team GTG tried them out too. “The idea of applying underneath your lashes as opposed to your lash line was a little unconventional and daunting but it could not have been easier,” says GTG’s design and social media manager Jemma. “In total, it probably took me around seven to ten minutes to apply them, and that was with me experimenting with different styles.”

“The clusters grip to your natural lashes immediately but they’re super flexible so you can move the placement fuss-free if needs be. I followed a tutorial on YouTube by Lashify trainer Jill Medicis and it was a breeze.”

GTG’s commercial projects manager Catherine agrees about learning from the master. “If you watch a tutorial and take your time to begin with it gets easier every time!”