Shimmer and shine with these new metallic eyeshadows

Delivering a dazzling pearl finish in a waterproof, lightweight and non-greasy formula, these Metallic Crème Eye Colours from Laura Mercier have jumped right to the top of GTG’s must-have list.

With a creamy, velvety texture, the shadows glide elegantly across the lid leaving a gorgeous, glowing sheen while the long-lasting formula ensures a flawless finish throughout the day. Wear the shades on their own or increase their wearability by layering them underneath powdered eyeshadow for a more dramatic and multi-dimensional eye.

In addition to the award-winning shade, Alloy, choose from four other sensationally shimmering and magnificently metallic shades. Pick radiant roses and neutral platinums for a daytime look whilst the burnished coppers and smokey golds are perfect for achieving retro night time glam.

Laura Mercier Metallic Creme Eye Colour, £19, is available from uk.spacenk.com