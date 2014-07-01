Shimmer and shine with these new metallic eyeshadows

1 July 2014
laoouramercier

This range of cream shadows from Laura Mercier will rock your beauty world


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Delivering a dazzling pearl finish in a waterproof, lightweight and non-greasy formula, these Metallic Crème Eye Colours from Laura Mercier have jumped right to the top of GTG’s must-have list.

With a creamy, velvety texture, the shadows glide elegantly across the lid leaving a gorgeous, glowing sheen while the long-lasting formula ensures a flawless finish throughout the day. Wear the shades on their own or increase their wearability by layering them underneath powdered eyeshadow for a more dramatic and multi-dimensional eye.

In addition to the award-winning shade, Alloy, choose from four other sensationally shimmering and magnificently metallic shades. Pick radiant roses and neutral platinums for a daytime look whilst the burnished coppers and smokey golds are perfect for achieving retro night time glam.

Laura Mercier Metallic Creme Eye Colour, £19, is available from  uk.spacenk.com


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Beauty

February Empties 2023: what the GTG team finished this month

Beauty

Jennifer Coolidge is 61 and my new makeup icon

Wellbeing

The 6 best toothpaste tablets for more eco-friendly brushing

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Explore More