Laura Mercier unveils new products to support the brand’s Ovarian Cancer Fund

During the month of March, we’ll be following Laura Mercier’s cue and swapping a punch of pink for a touch of teal in support of the brand’s Ovarian Cancer Fund (LMOCF).

Officially launching in March 2014 in the UK, the LMOCF hopes to raise awareness and fund research and educational efforts to help successfully diagnose, treat and support women with ovarian cancer. A cause close to Laura’s heart following the experiences of a close friend of hers, she set the fund up in 2012 in the US with Claudia Poccia, the President and CEO of Gurwitch Products, who sadly lost her younger sister to the disease at the age of 39.

To mark the UK launch, the brand will be releasing three new beautiful products where 100% of the profits will be donated to the fund. All Laura Mercier counters will also be draped in teal throughout the month to show their support to the initiative.

Each of the complexion-perfecting must-haves help to create the trademark flawless Laura Mercier canvas that the brand is famed for and also contains an extremely helpful leaflet detailing the main facts and symptoms to look out for to encourage early diagnosis. With 7,000 women diagnosed with the disease in 2010 and with it accounting for more deaths than all other gynaecological cancers, it’s a cause that’s definitely worth supporting.

BONNE MINE HEALTHY GLOW FOR FACE AND CHEEKS CRÈME COLOUR PALETTE, £37

This covetable palette of glow-getting essentials will soon become your fast-track ticket for perfecting dewy, luminous pre-summer skin. Containing a Bronzer Veil, two Cheek Veils and two Glow Veils, the collection’s inspired by Laura Mercier’s celebrity clientele who were looking for a suits-all-skin tones compact that would ‘wake-up’ their skin. A welcomed permanent addition to their impressive roster, we’d choose this over our alarm clock any day of the week.

KISS OF HOPE LIP GLACÉ, £19.50

Perfect for a sun-kissed hint of colour that smells delicious enough to eat, this caramel-scented limited edition peachy pink lacquer will provide a hit of lip plumping gloss come rain or shine this summer.

MATTE RADIANCE HEALTHY GLOW BAKED POWDER & MINI FACE BRUSH, £24

For a glow-on-the-go, this limited edition portable mirrored compact and dinky super-soft face brush will be all you need for freshening up when time is of the essence. Giving a dusty, velvety finish that’s great for day or night, simply apply to cheeks, nose and forehead for a hint of fresh-faced shimmer that’s dainty, but demure.

All products will be available at nationwide Laura Mercier retailers beginning March 2014