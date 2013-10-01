Lily Collins revealed as new face of Lancme

Anna Hunter 1 October 2013
get-the-gloss-lily-collins-face-of-lancome-1
Barwerd van der Plas for Lancôme ©2013

Lily and Lancôme are a perfect match. Anna Hunter anticipates next year's ballet-inspired make-up launch

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

When it comes to showcasing erudite, elegant women in possession of both beauty and brains, we’re beginning to think that Lancôme pretty much has the monopoly. From Isabella Rossellini to Julia Roberts, it’s spokesmodels and brand ambassadresses are strong, intelligent high-achievers, and their latest signing is no different. Joining fellow British belles Katie Winslet and Emma Watson, Lily Collins has been announced as the brand’s new face as of January 2014.

MORE GLOSS: Barefaced beauty with Lancôme Dreamtone

Gorgeous, gamine and the granddaughter of a ballerina, we can think of no better candidate to launch the Spring French Ballerine make-up collection. The 24 year old and daughter of Phil Collins has a sparkling career history to date; she initially studied journalism before impressing the critics alongside Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side and winning the principal role in 2009’s Mirror Mirror with fellow face of Lancôme, Julia Roberts. She will next star in Love Rosie, a romantic comedy adaptation of Cecilia Ahern’s novel Where Rainbows End in 2014.

A brilliant actress with a classic beauty reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn (her brows deserve a nod too- they are arches of pure perfection), it’s no wonder that the French cosmetics house have brought Lily on board. Françoise Lehmann, General Manager of Lancôme International, confirms the brand’s captivation with Ms Collins:

“With her charm, gracefulness, modernity and lively wit, Lily Collins is the perfect embodiment of femininity according to Lancôme. We are delighted to begin this collaboration with Lily, who brings a renewed sense of radiance and youthfulness to Lancôme"

The feeling is mutual, as evidenced by Lily’s reaction to her new role:

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to have been chosen to represent the Maison Lancôme. I have always admired the brand’s unique and distinctive appreciation for inner beauty and grace, elegance and utter radiance. I feel incredibly lucky to be included among the most inspirational women ambassadresses for one of the most prestigious brands in the world. It’s truly a dream come true”

If the released image is anything to go by, the campaign promises to be potentially the prettiest of the New Year. Who said January was the dullest month?


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More