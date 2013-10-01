Lily Collins revealed as new face of Lancme

When it comes to showcasing erudite, elegant women in possession of both beauty and brains, we’re beginning to think that Lancôme pretty much has the monopoly. From Isabella Rossellini to Julia Roberts, it’s spokesmodels and brand ambassadresses are strong, intelligent high-achievers, and their latest signing is no different. Joining fellow British belles Katie Winslet and Emma Watson, Lily Collins has been announced as the brand’s new face as of January 2014.

MORE GLOSS: Barefaced beauty with Lancôme Dreamtone

Gorgeous, gamine and the granddaughter of a ballerina, we can think of no better candidate to launch the Spring French Ballerine make-up collection. The 24 year old and daughter of Phil Collins has a sparkling career history to date; she initially studied journalism before impressing the critics alongside Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side and winning the principal role in 2009’s Mirror Mirror with fellow face of Lancôme, Julia Roberts. She will next star in Love Rosie, a romantic comedy adaptation of Cecilia Ahern’s novel Where Rainbows End in 2014.

A brilliant actress with a classic beauty reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn (her brows deserve a nod too- they are arches of pure perfection), it’s no wonder that the French cosmetics house have brought Lily on board. Françoise Lehmann, General Manager of Lancôme International, confirms the brand’s captivation with Ms Collins:

“With her charm, gracefulness, modernity and lively wit, Lily Collins is the perfect embodiment of femininity according to Lancôme. We are delighted to begin this collaboration with Lily, who brings a renewed sense of radiance and youthfulness to Lancôme"

The feeling is mutual, as evidenced by Lily’s reaction to her new role:

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to have been chosen to represent the Maison Lancôme. I have always admired the brand’s unique and distinctive appreciation for inner beauty and grace, elegance and utter radiance. I feel incredibly lucky to be included among the most inspirational women ambassadresses for one of the most prestigious brands in the world. It’s truly a dream come true”

If the released image is anything to go by, the campaign promises to be potentially the prettiest of the New Year. Who said January was the dullest month?