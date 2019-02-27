The glowy Scandi Birchbox Collab that’ll save you £97

You may never have heard of the glow-focused skincare brand Lumene , but travel anywhere in the Nordic region and you’ll spy its products in pharmacies, beauty halls and many a bathroom cabinet. In its native Finland it’s one of the most popular beauty brands on the market, likely due to its classically Scandi fresh and low-key approach to skin health. Lumene majors on moisture, vitamin and mineral rich Nordic derived ingredients, Arctic spring water and clever skincare/makeup hybrids to hydrate and enhance skin gently and naturally from both an aesthetic and formulation point of view. If you’re wondering where it’s been all your life, Birchbox has glad tidings in the form of a limited edition Lumene takeover box , featuring five full sized products and three samples, including an exclusive full sized illuminating palette you won’t see anywhere else. To top it off, the products have a combined worth of over £130, but you’ll get the box for just £34. Here’s your lot..

The full sized stash

Invisible Illumination Nordic Glow Palette

This sleek cream colour palette is exclusive to Birchbox and pretty gorgeous all round. There are two illuminators to play with, one with golden undertones and the other with a more rose gold effect , plus a “watercolour blusher” that’s as sheer as it sounds, but it still showed up nicely on both mine and Ayesha’s skin. Think a light flush rather than a bright pop of colour. The pans are generously sized and the packaging is super light so it’s a streamlined gym kit dream.

Nordic C Pure Glow Cleansing Balm

A thick textured cloudberry seed oil based cleansing balm to melt your makeup away at the end of the day, this generous tube makes balm cleansing much less messy than sticking your paws in a pot and it’s light enough to chuck in your overnight kit.

Nordic Hydra Aqua Lumenessence Beauty Lotion

See what they did there with the ‘lumenessence’ pun? Tapping into the K-beauty trend of following cleansing with a hydrating essence to sandwich in moisture, this hyaluronic acid , Nordic algae and birch sap based liquid moisturiser is designed to be lightly pressed into skin to enhance the effect of serums and moisturisers that follow. Not everyone buys into the essence step (it takes up additional brain and bathroom shelf space for starters), but if you’d like to dabble you may as well do it at a discount.

Nordic Detox Moisture Remedy Day & Night Cream

Antioxidant pine bark and spruce knot extract (it couldn’t really get more hygge ) form the basis of this pollution fighting all-rounder moisturiser. The texture is buttery on initial application but sinks in fast, likely due to the high spring water content. Berry seed oils provide nourishing essential fatty acids, although some of the plant oils will likely prove too heavy for oily skin - it’s ideally suited to dryer skin.

Invisible Illumination Instant Glow UV Primer SPF 30

A light textured SPF that ticks multiple boxes - you can use it as a radiance enhancing primer, spot apply as a highlighter as suggested by Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John or just slather it on and go if you’re having a ‘no base’ day. It’s a chemical filter SPF with a summer holiday-esque fragrance so it may not be the one for sensitive skin .

The travel and gym minis

Nordic Hydra Arctic Dew Quenching Aqua Serum

A refreshing hyaluronic acid based gel, this lightweight serum will help to lock in moisture and instantly plump out fine lines.

Nordic C Glow Reveal Peeling Mask

A fast working skin refiner, this ten minute mask contains lactic and glycolic acids to exfoliate and smooth. It’s designed to be applied to clean, dry skin and may prove a bit strong and fragrant for reactive skin, but it definitely clears the decks dullness wise.

Nordic Rituals Nutri-Recharging Purifying Peat Mask

Quite the mouthful, this mini mud mask is made with 98 per cent naturally derived ingredients and is loaded with natural minerals such as zinc , magnesium and copper to help to bring down breakout induced inflammation. Finnish peat may sound the opposite of clarifying, but it’s known for antibacterial properties. Apply this mask just to the t-zone to target sebum overload and congestion or all over if you’re got oily, blemish prone skin.

