Time to upgrade your lipcare? New serums, balms and creams for fuller lips without a needle

Lipcare is the latest everyday beauty buy that's had an upgrade, with ingredients normally seen in facial skincare working hard to hold back the ageing process and keep lips looking plump.

“Applying an average lip balm can feel satisfying in the moment, but it’s important to improve the health of your lips in the long term with a lip treatment," confirms dermatologist and cult brand founder Dr Gary Goldfaden.

The latest raft of high-performing lip balms, serums and scrubs harness the power of anti-ageing peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and smoothing squalane for youthful lips without an aesthetician appointment.

There's demand for a skincare solution for fuller lips too, says Dr Tijon Esho , an aesthetic doctor specialising in lips and a regular on TV shows such as This Morning and Netflix’s Bodyfixers. “I’ve seen a huge trend of women moving away from injectables to topical products due to affordability and accessibility,” he says. “It’s not always necessary to go to a practitioner when wanting to enhance the lips."

How much can you realistically do for your lips without resorting to a needle? A good deal, according to Dr Esho. "It’s all about taking the time and educating yourself on the importance of topical application. If you look for products which include plant-derived peptides as well as low molecular weight hyaluronic acid especially, you can make a huge difference."

Castor oil , shea butter, ceramides and glycerin are powerful ingredients for lip care, according to Dr Ana Mansouri, an aesthetic doctor at Birmingham clinic Kat & Co.

Suncream is vital too; look for a lip balm with SPF to protect the delicate skin from UV damage which can degrade collagen. “Sun damage can make lips appear dehydrated and wrinkly, which has a significant ageing effect on our general complexion,” Dr Ana says.

Why do our lips need targeted care?

Ageing is visible around our lips earlier than other places on the face because the skin is much thinner. "As we age, thinning lips are totally normal, as well as the philtrum [the space between the nose and top lip] appearing longer, " says Dr Esho. You may notice that gradually you start to see your top teeth more as the philtrum lengthens with only the bottom teeth visible. "It's a combination loss of collagen, the breakdown of fat pads underneath the skin and lips as well as increased skin laxity."

Lying beneath our lips are fat pads that are either full or thinner depending on genetics, but as we age they thin for everyone. "Lines on the lips or ‘lip wrinkles’ also occur as we age, as collagen production slows. The skin around our lips is thinner and more delicate than the rest of your face, so ageing is most visible in this area," he says. As we age too our body reabsorbs bone and we lose the scaffolding that can contribute to a cushioned look. "Bone reabsorption, particularly within our jaw, further exacerbates this whole process," he says

“The tissues of the lips are much more delicate than the rest of the skin on your face and therefore need particular care and attention to stay healthy,” reinforces Dr Ana. “A plump appearance is the hallmark of youth.”

Especially if you have been a smoker, or drink through a straw , you may have barcode lines, those little vertical lines on your top lip that are stretched out when you smile, but make themselves known when you pucker up. Hydrating the area is your first step in keeping your top lip in top condition.

Because the skin on our lips is particularly thin, it's also sensitive to irritants and cold or hot weather, Dr Ana explains. Plus there’s a lack of oil glands in our lips which means they can’t maintain their own moisture levels and are prone to dehydration.

Dry lips aren’t just uncomfortable, they can look dull and less full. “If your lips are dry and flakey they reflect less light which makes them look smaller,” Dr Esho says. "If you want to exfoliate them with items you already have at home, I recommend a soft toothbrush."

Once you've exfoliated your lips to make them look healthy and reflect the light, it’s all about keeping them hydrated, according to Dr Esho. As he says, hydrated lips are naturally plumper and look younger. "Applying a good lip balm daily is vital - you need to be hydrating them not just superficially, but deep within all the layers of the mucosa (the mucous membrane lining the inside of the mouth). Hydrate your body with plenty of water which will keep you glowing from the outside in."

What about plumping lip glosses and balms that sting?

"You may have previously fallen victim to TikTok ‘hacks’ or at home recipes like chilli oil or cinnamon which supposedly gives a plumping effect, but really all those are doing is causing irritation to the lips which causes them to temporarily flare up and plump," says Dr Esho, who formulated his own plumping serum, Sculpt, not to irritate or cause that swelling, but with peptides that increase lip volume in both the short and long term with continued use.

Dr Ana agrees on steering clear of products that promise bee-stung lips. “Lip plumping products that contain ingredients such as peppermint or cinnamon work by causing an intentional inflammatory response which leads to an increased blood flow and subsequently the appearance of more plump lips,” she explains. She warns that products that cause irritation to the lips aren't beneficial to the health of the tissues in the long term and can compromise the skin barrier, leading to other issues such as contact dermatitis or persistent dehydration or sensitivity.

What shouldn't you put on your lips?

Apart from the above, dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting advises avoiding putting retinol anywhere near your lips (easily done when you're applying your retinol face serum liberally). 'Retinol lip' is a thing, she says. Any retinol that comes into contact with them is likely to cause dryness as well as itching and redness.

MORE GLOSS: Are you suffering from retinol lips? Dr Sam Bunting explains what to do about irritated lips

These are the lip care buys we rely on to keep our lips plump and hydrated

The firming one: Goldfaden MD Lip Therapy Restoring Lip Treatment, £30

