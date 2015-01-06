Lisa Eldridge announced as Lancôme’s new Makeup Creative Director

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 January 2015
Photo credit: © Cuneyt Akeroglu for Lancôme

The makeup maestro and YouTube favourite has been unveiled as the beauty brand’s newest trend-maker

With over 1 million YouTube subscribers, 121,000 Twitter followers, 235,000 followers on Instagram and a career spent working with some of the most prestigious magazines and luxury fashion brands around under her belt, there’s no name better suited to take the helm at Lancôme  than makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.

A beauty expert  known for her trend-setting skills at many a Fashion Week show as well as her supreme abilities to make skin look flawless, radiant, rested and lit from within (see her ‘morning after makeup’ videos  for ample inspiration), the announcement heralds the start of an exciting chapter in the beauty brand’s story.

Working with the French beauty Maison, Lisa will create products and collections channelling the ‘effortless chic’ aesthetic that both she and the brand draw inspiration from. She will also create application techniques and tutorials designed to make women’s lives easier, (a project we can’t wait to see the results of).

MORE GLOSS: Lisa Eldridge shows us how to achieve Alexa Chung’s makeup look

Having worked as a beauty advisor at the Harrods Lancôme counter 20 years ago, it would appear that Lisa is a Lancôme ambassadress through and through. “It’s an honour to be named Make-up Creative Director at Lancôme, a brand with an incredible heritage, impeccable style and genuine integrity,” says Lisa. “We are designing a brand new Paris Make-Up Atelier and I can’t wait to start creating new collections, shades and products, as well as posting the amazing online content we have in mind. This truly is an exciting new adventure!”

Lancôme and Lisa: it’s a match in makeup heaven if you ask us.

Photo credit: © Cuneyt Akeroglu for Lancôme


