Look Good Feel Better celebrates 20th anniversary

The Look Good Feel Better programme (LGFB) is the only international cancer charity that provides practical support for women and teenagers suffering from the visible side effects of cancer treatment. To feel confident, in control and empowered in life is every woman’s right and Look Good Feel Better exists to make sure that cancer doesn’t take that away.

The charity provides free skincare and makeup workshops in over 75 hospitals and cancer support centres nationwide, which work to help the women regain a sense of control and normality at a time when diagnosis and treatment has taken over their lives. From how to draw on eyebrows to how to properly fit a wig, the sessions have so far helped over 100,000 women to once again feel feminine, pretty and most importantly, themselves.

In aid of reaching their 20th anniversary milestone the charity has been on tour around the UK holding mobile workshops and is aiming to collect up to 20,000 lipstick kisses from supporters and sufferers alike. Most importantly though the new #warpaint4life campaign has also been created which celebrates the power of ‘beauty’ and how, with the help of LGFB and a little bit of makeup mastery, women are able to face cancer with a little more confidence.

As an extremely moving and worthwhile cause the Glossy Posse couldn’t be happier to support these brave women and everything they represent - the movement is less about makeup and more about the positive self image that it enables, and I think that all women, ill or not, can understand and empathise with the true meaning and power behind this.

To share your support, pick your favourite makeup product that you use to battle the day ahead and include the hashtag #warpaint4life. We use it to face the day, they use it to face cancer.