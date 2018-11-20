How to get £65 worth of MAC bestsellers for half the price

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 November 2018
look-fantastic-mac-box

From Strobe Cream to ‘suits all’ lip colours, Lookfantastic’s new limited beauty box is packed with party season makeup essentials

If you love a bargain, it’s more than likely that you’ll love Lookfantastic’s limited edition beauty boxes. Each month, the beauty e-tailer collaborates with some of the biggest brands around, and they’ve saved something rather special for November - a partnership with MAC  that offers up a generous dose of party season inspo.

Worth over £65 but coming in at a much more affordable £35 (£30 if you’re a Beauty Box subscriber), it contains six hero MAC products that cover everything from eyes to lips and cheeks. It’s a versatile selection of products - not only do they suit a range of different skin tones, but they can be dialled up or down depending on your mood and the occasion.

The box contains:

Mini MAC Prep & Prime Fix+ (30ml)

Use this cult hydrating mist to give skin a pre-makeup pick-me-up, or spritz on afterwards to set your handiwork. Its travel-friendly size is ideal for the smallest of clutch bags too.

MAC Eyeshadow in Amber Lights (1.5g)

This peachy-gold shade offers brilliant colour payoff and an eye-catching wash of shimmer. Apply all over lids, or to the inner corners of tired eyes to instantly wake them up.

Mini MAC Lipglass in Spite (2.4g)

This versatile neutral shade has far-reaching appeal and looks great worn solo (if you’re after something subtle) or on top of your lip pencil or lipstick for additional impact.

MAC Strobe Cream (6ml)

This hydrating highlighter has a surprising number of uses - for a gentle glow, apply under foundation, for a megawatt finish, apply on top to cheek and brow bones.

Mini MAC Mascara In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash (4g)

Small but mighty, this volumising mascara  boosts lift and curl and leaves lashes clump-free too.

MAC Satin Lipstick in Twig (3g)

This neutral rose-toned number enhances a range of different skin tones and its creamy formula feels silky on lips too.

You’ll also find a booklet inside, filled with makeup artist tips to help you get the most out of the box’s contents.

There’s only a limited number available though, so you’ll have to be fast to ensure you don’t miss out.

Buy yours here


