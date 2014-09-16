Looking less than radiant? You need a brush-on glow…

Anna Hunter 16 September 2014
gtg-daily-crush-dior-nude

Whether your summer warmth is fading or you’re just feeling a bit flat, this illuminating powder will give you an instant lift

Is it a bronzer? Is it a blusher? Whether you opt for a rosy or burnished shade, it’s not quite either. What Diorskin Nude Shimmer Instant Illuminating Powder is (apart from quite a mouthful) evades concrete definition, but it sure is flattering.

Designed to look fresh and enhance the roundest areas of the face, the finely milled power has a fairly subtle colour payoff, creating a barely-there luminous effect rather than a bold wash of colour. Mother-of-pearl particles create an expensive looking shimmer, which is a quality worth paying for in itself, and the understated Rose or Amber colour combinations look almost too good to touch (they wear well too- long-lasting yet light). The mini kabuki brush accompanying the compact is softer than many I’ve come across, but I still opted to use my favourite full-size version. Some things will never change; I’m yet to find a mini that makes the grade. If you’ve found a good one comment below!

Diorskin Nude Shimmer Instant Illuminating Powder, £38,  buy online 



