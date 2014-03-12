Lorde announces MAC collaboration for June 2014

Nude lipsticks may be outselling reds for the first time in three years according to Debenhams, but come June we’ll be ditching our trusty nudes for more gothic hues if Lorde and MAC have anything to do with it. Lorde announced the collaboration between herself and the cosmetics giant via Twitter on Monday:

“MAC X LORDE COMING JUNE 5TH”

A Caps Lock-worthy beauty bulletin if ever there were one.

The accomplished, ever-stylish 17-year-old singer offsets her powerful, unusual voice with equally theatrical stage attire; most will be familiar with her wild mane of curls, whimsical wardrobe choices and penchant for dark lipstick. Helena Bonham-Carter would approve, and it seems that MAC do too, as Senior Artist Amber Dreadon affirms:

“Since meeting in New Zealand in 2013, it has been such an amazing experience working with Lorde. She and I have had so many amazing moments together, from filming "Team" in New York, to the Grammys and Brit Awards, and now the full US tour. One of the great things about Lorde is that she is accessible and relatable to people her own age; her look and style are a testament to just that.”

Lorde pays lip service for her look to MAC too; it seems it’s a match made in music and make-up heaven:

"I have loved MAC Cosmetics since I was a little kid. I remember saving up to buy my very first MAC lipstick (Snob) at 14, and it was used by about 20 of my friends! MAC has a very clear aesthetic that has always felt fashion forward to me. So I was really excited to work with them on these products, which I use pretty much every day and night. I hope you will too."

While details of the limited edition collection are yet to be revealed, Lorde’s signature swipe of sultry plum lipstick and perfectly arched brow are likely to feature prominently. If her ascendance (she already has two Grammy Awards and a Brit under her belt) and the sell-out out success of other celebrity partnerships with MAC are anything to go by, we’ll all be going against the grain and embracing the dark side this summer.