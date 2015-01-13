Louise Redknapp: 10 products I love

Originally part of the widely popular '90s girl band Eternal, Louise Redknapp has had an illustrious career working also as a TV presenter, model, actress and beauty entrepreneur, giving her an endless list of life and work accolades. Currently working as the face of Dr Organic’s new Snail Gel, a moisturising and anti-ageing wonder product made from a unique substance produced by snails shell rejuvenation, Louise also embarked on producing her own line of brilliant beauty products, Wild About Beauty, in September 2012. This week GTG caught up with Louise herself to find out what her top ten favourite beauty buys are and the products she never leaves home without. Dr Lipp’s Original Nipple Balm

£11.50, buy online “I always have this in my bag as I really like the fact that it doesn’t leave your lips feeling tacky and it’s perfect for when your lips are cracked or dry." Wild About Beauty Botanical Skin Prep Serum

£22, buy online “I really believe in keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised but am not a big fan of heavy creams, so I use this all the time - it really keeps my makeup all in one place.” Chanel Vitalumiere Tinted Moisturiser

£33, buy online “During the party season I love to use this as I find it gives me a little bit more coverage, so it’s perfect for that time of year.” MORE GLOSS: Christine Bleakley’s Essential Beauty Edit Marc Jacobs Gel Crayon Eyeliner

$25 (international shipping applies), buy online “I really like these as they’re quite subtle and you can build up the coverage and colour slowly.” Dr Organic Hand & Nail Elixir

£14.99, buy online “My hands get really dry at this time of year, so I like to have this in my handbag as it leaves my hands feeling really nice." Chanel Soleil Identite Perfect Colour Face Self-Tanner

£30, buy online “To give me a bit of colour on my face I use this a couple of times a week and it gives me a lovely golden tan. There are two colour versions; I use the light gold one every other day to give me a nice glow.” Dr Organic Snail Gel Facial Serum

£17.99, buy online “I really like this product and have been using it every day. I find it suits my skin type perfectly and leaves my complexion feeling super smooth and hydrated. I’ve definitely noticed a difference in the appearance of my skin since using the full range.” Le Labo Solid Perfume in Neroli

£105, buy online “I absolutely love this perfume - it’s a real luxury item for me.” Wild About Beauty Ultra Dewy Glow Stick

£17, buy online “I always use this as it gives a really great glow on my face without appearing too glittery, which is definitely ideal for this time of year.” Tangle Teezer