Louise Redknapp: 10 products I love

13 January 2015
gtg-louise-redknapp-main
Getty Images

Find out the top 10 products Louise Redknapp never leaves home without...

Originally part of the widely popular '90s girl band Eternal, Louise Redknapp has had an illustrious career working also as a TV presenter, model, actress and beauty entrepreneur, giving her an endless list of life and work accolades.

Currently working as the face of Dr Organic’s new Snail Gel, a moisturising and anti-ageing wonder product made from a unique substance produced by snails shell rejuvenation, Louise also embarked on producing her own line of brilliant beauty products, Wild About Beauty, in September 2012.

This week GTG caught up with Louise herself to find out what her top ten favourite beauty buys are and the products she never leaves home without.

Dr Lipp’s Original Nipple Balm

£11.50, buy online

“I always have this in my bag as I really like the fact that it doesn’t leave your lips feeling tacky and it’s perfect for when your lips are cracked or dry."

Wild About Beauty Botanical Skin Prep Serum

£22, buy online

“I really believe in keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised but am not a big fan of heavy creams, so I use this all the time - it really keeps my makeup all in one place.”

Chanel Vitalumiere Tinted Moisturiser

£33, buy online

“During the party season I love to use this as I find it gives me a little bit more coverage, so it’s perfect for that time of year.”

MORE GLOSS: Christine Bleakley’s Essential Beauty Edit

Marc Jacobs Gel Crayon Eyeliner

$25 (international shipping applies), buy online

“I really like these as they’re quite subtle and you can build up the coverage and colour slowly.”

Dr Organic Hand & Nail Elixir

£14.99, buy online

“My hands get really dry at this time of year, so I like to have this in my handbag as it leaves my hands feeling really nice."

Chanel Soleil Identite Perfect Colour Face Self-Tanner

£30, buy online

“To give me a bit of colour on my face I use this a couple of times a week and it gives me a lovely golden tan. There are two colour versions; I use the light gold one every other day to give me a nice glow.”

Dr Organic Snail Gel Facial Serum

£17.99, buy online

“I really like this product and have been using it every day. I find it suits my skin type perfectly and leaves my complexion feeling super smooth and hydrated. I’ve definitely noticed a difference in the appearance of my skin since using the full range.”

Le Labo Solid Perfume in Neroli

£105, buy online

“I absolutely love this perfume - it’s a real luxury item for me.”

Wild About Beauty Ultra Dewy Glow Stick

£17, buy online

“I always use this as it gives a really great glow on my face without appearing too glittery, which is definitely ideal for this time of year.”

Tangle Teezer

£10.99, buy online

“I love these and can’t use anything else now; I have one on me at all times.”


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More