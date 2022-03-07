Love liners? Meet Estée Lauder’s new 3-in-1 winged eyeliner essential

Three looks, one eyeliner: as far as multi-tasking makeup goes, Estée Lauder’s latest launch is up there with the best.

A dual-ended winged eyeliner essential, it allowed us to toe the line between work and play with ease. The fine-tipped applicator end proved to be perfect for adding a dose of subtle daytime definition to eyes with expert precision. What made this particular liquid eyeliner stand out from the crowd though, was its thicker ‘paddle’-shaped end.

When used on its thinner side, it was ideal for adding increased intensity to our lash line (our favourite look of the three), but by simply turning the paddle 90 degrees to its flat side to create a thicker, bolder line, we were able to channel our inner Picassos to tailor-sketch a winged eyeliner look that was completely foolproof and surprisingly easy to do.

Amazingly budgeproof, it lasted from the early morning to late evening with zero smudges; thereby passing our panda eye test with flying colours. Pigmented, with great colour payoff and boasting a myriad of different eyeliner styles to choose from, stepping outside of our eye makeup comfort zones has never been made simpler.

The Little Black Liner from Estée Lauder is £22 and is available to buy online here .

