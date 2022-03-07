Love liners? Meet Estée Lauder’s new 3-in-1 winged eyeliner essential

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 August 2015
gtg-estee-lauder-thick-or-thin-main

Could this be the best cat eyeliner we’ve ever tried? Our feline flick game has just received a serious boost thanks to the new Little Black Liner from Estée Lauder

Three looks, one eyeliner: as far as multi-tasking makeup goes, Estée Lauder’s latest launch is up there with the best.

A dual-ended winged eyeliner essential, it allowed us to toe the line between work and play with ease. The fine-tipped applicator end proved to be perfect for adding a dose of subtle daytime definition to eyes with expert precision. What made this particular liquid eyeliner stand out from the crowd though, was its thicker ‘paddle’-shaped end.

When used on its thinner side, it was ideal for adding increased intensity to our lash line (our favourite look of the three), but by simply turning the paddle 90 degrees to its flat side to create a thicker, bolder line, we were able to channel our inner Picassos to tailor-sketch a winged eyeliner look that was completely foolproof and surprisingly easy to do.

MORE GLOSS: 5 mascara mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Amazingly budgeproof, it lasted from the early morning to late evening with zero smudges; thereby passing our panda eye test with flying colours. Pigmented, with great colour payoff and boasting a myriad of different eyeliner styles to choose from, stepping outside of our eye makeup comfort zones has never been made simpler.

The Little Black Liner from Estée Lauder is £22 and is available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More