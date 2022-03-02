Love shiny things? This is the makeup waiting list to be on

A lot of silly stuff comes out of the twice annual Fashion Months (so far, orange lipstick drawn around as well as on the mouth, and we’re only talking New York), but a reliable ‘backstage to bus stop’ collection that actually applies to real life is the long-running Nars x Christopher Kane collaboration, and this season’s small but perfectly formed edit manages to nail the juncture between wildly experimental and non-boring with panache.

The limited edition Chrome Couture Collection is all prismatic, ethereal effects set into wearable tones- a nude lipstick with holographic impact and an eye palette that would please the mermaid/ unicorn makeup brigade while also adding jewel-toned light to an otherwise pared back face. Designed to reflect (literally) Christopher Kane’s fashion aesthetic, it’s achingly cool and available to reserve as of today by way of an online waiting list, ahead of the official collection launch on Monday 18th September, directly after the Christopher Kane spring/ summer 2018 show. From thereon it will only be available at the Nars Covent Garden Boutique or online at narscosmetics.co.uk , so get in quick for a slice of the Fashion Week pie.

Chrome Couture Lipstick in Chroma Chrome, £23

Chrome Couture Eye Palette featuring six pearl, shimmer and glitter shades, £34

Add yourself to the waitlist here