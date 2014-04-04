Lupita Nyong’o for Lancôme: Is she the brand’s best ambassadress yet?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 April 2014
get-the-gloss-lupita-for-lancome-1

Beautiful and timelessly elegant, Lupita Nyong'o is the perfect choice for Lancôme's latest campaign, says Ayesha Muttucumaru

Today Lancôme announced Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o as their new ambassadress.

"I am truly honoured to join the Maison Lancôme, a brand with such a prestigious history and that I have always loved. I am particularly proud to represent its unique vision for women and the idea that beauty should not be dictated, but should instead be an expression of a woman's freedom to be herself,” confided Lupita Nyong’o.

MORE GLOSS: Lupita Nyong'o, Jourdan Dunn and Mindy Kaling on diversity

The actress’s love affair with Lancôme has been well documented. Make-up artist Kay Montano explained on her website  that she used Lancôme products to create Lupita’s stunning green-eyed makeup look at this year’s BAFTAs. If her pictures that night, the gorgeous sneak peek campaign shot and her flawless skin in the video are anything to go by, it’s fair to say that the makeup brand may have just found its perfect pairing.

Explaining why Lupita was the ideal choice for the Lancôme campaign, Françoise Lehmann, General Manager of Lancôme International said, “Both talented and committed, true to her African beauty and showing a great curiosity and open-mindedness in her career choices, Lupita is by essence the Lancôme woman. A strikingly beautiful and intelligent woman, serenely but strongly living her life her own way, Lupita has this special kind of aura both enlightening and deep.”

We couldn’t agree more. The campaign will run in September 2014 and is shot by star photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Image: ©Alexi Lubomirski for Lancôme


