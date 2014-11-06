MAC and jewellery designer Bao Bao Wan to launch gem-inspired range

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 November 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-mac-bao
Instagram @baobaowan

The fine jewellery designer and front row favourite is set to unveil a one-off limited-edition collection with the beauty brand

We love a MAC collaboration here at Get The Gloss, so when the news that the beauty  brand will be launching a limited edition collection with jewellery designer Bao Bao Wan hit our desktops, our imaginations went a little wild at the possibilities.

Speaking to WWD  she said, “It’s all about gemstones and the colours that I love.”

She added, “I’m very conservative with makeup colour, and I’m very much about gold shades. I used my logic and my senses: I didn’t want any crazy colours in the collection, and I wanted it to be practical and to suit every skin tone.”

MORE GLOSS: MAC taps Miley Cyrus as their newest VIVA GLAM spokesperson 

The stylish designer also took to her Instagram account  to share the news. “Finally I can announce my collaboration with @maccosmetics our campaign and beautifully packaged products will be launched in 86 countries in March!”

The collection will comprise of four gem-inspired lipsticks, three nail polishes and a beauty powder - all taking inspiration from the different hues of gold that Wan uses in her jewellery and will be available for four weeks. It will launch to Asian press in Hong Kong on the 4th of December according to WWD, and Wan said a gala dinner is planned in Beijing for the end of January.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More