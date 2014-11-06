MAC and jewellery designer Bao Bao Wan to launch gem-inspired range

We love a MAC collaboration here at Get The Gloss, so when the news that the beauty brand will be launching a limited edition collection with jewellery designer Bao Bao Wan hit our desktops, our imaginations went a little wild at the possibilities.

Speaking to WWD she said, “It’s all about gemstones and the colours that I love.”

She added, “I’m very conservative with makeup colour, and I’m very much about gold shades. I used my logic and my senses: I didn’t want any crazy colours in the collection, and I wanted it to be practical and to suit every skin tone.”

MORE GLOSS: MAC taps Miley Cyrus as their newest VIVA GLAM spokesperson

The stylish designer also took to her Instagram account to share the news. “Finally I can announce my collaboration with @maccosmetics our campaign and beautifully packaged products will be launched in 86 countries in March!”

The collection will comprise of four gem-inspired lipsticks, three nail polishes and a beauty powder - all taking inspiration from the different hues of gold that Wan uses in her jewellery and will be available for four weeks. It will launch to Asian press in Hong Kong on the 4th of December according to WWD, and Wan said a gala dinner is planned in Beijing for the end of January.